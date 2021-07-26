Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida to host ‘Food for Thought’ virtual tour

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida is inviting the community to a virtual behind-the-scenes look at its facilities to hear how the organization is continuing to “feed hope” during these difficult times.

“Food for Thought” virtual tour participants will be given an inside look at the food bank’s active warehouse and distribution center via Zoom on Tuesdays, August 3, 17, and 31, from 11 to 11:45 a.m.

The virtual session will demonstrate how Second Harvest distributes enough food for 300,000 meals a day. Attendees will also learn about the different programs Second Harvest maintains to help feed those facing food insecurity across Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia and Brevard counties.

For more than a year, Second Harvest has doubled its daily distribution as a direct result of the economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because this event is virtual via Zoom, a secure link will be sent to attendees prior to the start of the tour. Participants will not appear on video or audio unless they choose to enable these features.

Register for free for a “Food for Thought” tour.

For more information about Second Harvest, visit the organization’s website.

