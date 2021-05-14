Seafood lovers, try a Deviled Crabs recipe from Charleston Receipts

Samuel Faber’s Chicken Pilau from Charleston Receipts calls for a 6-7 pound rooster, which he cooked slowly for a long time to make it tender and served on a bed of rice. You can use a couple of nice chickens from the grocery store if you don’t have a chicken yard with stringy old roosters running around. That’s what I do. And I don’t have to cook it as long as dear old Samuel did, either.

Thanks to Louise Ustler for sharing her Beef Stroganoff Meatballs with the Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association for Sharing Our Finest Cookbook. Just serve these saucy meatballs over noodles and maybe add a salad on the side and you have your meal.

Deviled Crabs from Charleston Receipts looks as if it is not terribly difficult to fix and will be enjoyed by all who are seafood lovers. This is an old recipe, and it calls for crab shells. If you don’t have access to fresh crabs in shells, you could probably fix it as you would any other casserole dish.

Mrs. Rivers Jenkins shares her macaroni pie in Charleston Receipts, and it sounds not only easy but heavenly!

Apopka Historical Society shares a recipe for slicing and seasoning potatoes for the broiler. You use butter with this recipe, but you can adjust it to olive oil if you prefer.

Is your sweet tooth raising Cain, but you don’t have anything much in the pantry to fix? You might just have the fixings for Mrs. Walter Dozier’s Oatmeal Pie from Plains Pot Pourri. It calls for oatmeal, seasonings, eggs, butter, white corn syrup, and an unbaked pie shell. It takes about an hour in a moderate (350 degrees) oven.

A fantastic recipe, from Wishnatzki Farms in Plant City and published in Field to Feast, uses baby greens with strawberries and lime vinaigrette. The citrusy tang of the lime vinaigrette is a great match for the sweet strawberries. If you don’t like blue cheese, you can swap it for soft goat cheese or leave it out altogether.

SAMUEL FABER’S PILAU

Recipe from Charleston Receipts,

America’s Oldest Junior League

Cookbook in Print,

a Cookbook by The Junior League of Charleston, Inc.

1 6- to 7-pound rooster

Neck

Giblets

Liver

1 large onion, chopped fine

2 tablespoons salt

2 No. 2 cans tomatoes (one No. 2 can equals 2-1/2 cups or 20 ounces)

1 tablespoon whole black peppercorns

2 or 3 twigs of thyme (1 twig of thyme equals about 2 teaspoons of fresh leaves or 1 teaspoon dried thyme)

1/4 pound of margarine

3 cups rice

3 tablespoons flour

Take a six- or seven-pound rooster, wash, put in roasting pan on top of stove. Cover two-thirds of rooster with hot water. Put neck, giblets and liver in water. Add onion, salt, thyme and tomatoes put through a colander. Cover and boil hard. After one hour, add whole black peppercorns, and margarine. Turn down to simmer. Baste and turn fowl occasionally.

After 2-1/2 hours of cooking, take out 2-1/2 cups of liquid. Put in separate pot and bring to a boil. Then into that liquid, put washed, unsalted rice and cook. After 3-1/2 hours of cooking, remove rooster from roasting pan. Thicken liquid in pan with flour. After thoroughly mixed, return rooster to roasting pan for thorough heating before serving. Serve with rice spread on big platter and rooster in nest of rice. When using hens for this pilau, cut down cooking time and do not put in margarine if the hens are fat. Serves 10.

LOUISE USTLER’S

BEEF STROGANOFF MEATBALLS

Recipe from Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association,

Sharing Our Finest Cookbook

1 pound ground beef, more or less

1/4 cup onion, grated or chopped very fine

1/4 cup green pepper, grated or chopped very fine

1/2 cup bread crumbs, more or less

Seasoned salt, according to taste

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 8-ounce package cream cheese

1 can sliced mushrooms, or fresh

Mix ground beef, onion, pepper, breadcrumbs, and seasoned salt. Make into meatballs and brown in hot oil. Set aside. Soften cream cheese in microwave. Mix with mushroom soup until smooth. Add mushrooms. Put this mixture into a pot and heat slowly. Add meatballs and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes or until meatballs are thoroughly cooked and heated through. Serve over cooked noodles.

This recipe can be easily adjusted to a larger amount with more meat, onion, pepper, salt and bread crumbs or less of each. You’d also have to adjust the amount of sauce.

MRS. R. BARNWELL RHETT

(VIRGINIA PRETTYMAN)

DEVILED CRABS

(quickly prepared and eaten)

Recipe from Charleston Receipts,

America’s Oldest Junior League

Cookbook in Print,

a Cookbook by The Junior League of Charleston, Inc.

1 pound crab meat

1 cup mayonnaise

1 lemon (juice)

1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

Hot sauce

Salt and pepper

Mix 1 pound crab meat with 1 cup mayonnaise (a commercial brand may be used). Season with juice of 1 lemon, 1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce, 2 tablespoons chopped parsley, hot sauce, salt and pepper. Put in shells, cover with buttered crumbs, bake in 400-degree oven for 30 minutes. Serves 6-8.

MRS. RIVERS JENKINS’ MACARONI PIE

Recipe from Charleston Receipts,

America’s Oldest Junior League

Cookbook in Print,

a Cookbook by The Junior League of Charleston, Inc.

1/2 pound macaroni, broken

1 heaping tablespoon butter

1-1/2 cups sharp cheese, cubed

Salt and pepper to taste

1/2 teaspoon dry mustard

3 eggs

1 pint milk

Cook macaroni in rapidly boiling water for ten minutes. Drain. Stir butter and 1 cup of the cheese, into the hot macaroni, leaving about 1/2 cup cheese to sprinkle over top of pie. Add salt, pepper, and mustard. Beat eggs into mixture. Add milk and mix well. Put in greased baking dish. Sprinkle top with cheese and dot with butter. Bake in 350-degree oven about 40 minutes. Serves 6.

BROILED PARMESAN POTATOES

Recipe from

Apopka Historical Society’s

Preserving the Big Potato –

A Collection of Potato Recipes

2 medium potatoes, thinly sliced about 1/4-inch thick

1/4 cup grated Parmesan or Romano cheese

Combine:

2 tablespoons melted butter

1 teaspoon dried crushed basil

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Place potato slices in a single layer on the unheated rack of a broiler pan. Brush butter mixture over both sides of potato slices,. Broil about 5 inches from the heat for 8 to 9 minutes or until potatoes begin to brown. Turn potatoes and sprinkle with cheese. Broil for 4 to 6 minutes more or until potatoes are tender. Makes 4 servings. 142 calories each.

MRS. WALTER DOZIER’S OATMEAL PIE

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia Plains Pot Pourri

2 eggs, beaten

2/3 cup melted butter

2/3 cup sugar

2/3 cup white corn syrup

2/3 cup uncooked oatmeal

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 unbaked 8-inch pie shell

Mix all ingredients together and pour into pie shell. Bake at 350 degrees for about 1 hour.

WISHNATZKI FARMS’

BABY GREENS WITH STRAWBERRIES AND LIME VINAIGRETTE

Recipe from Field to Feast

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

1-1/2 tablespoons white-wine vinegar

1-1/2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon honey

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

8 cups lightly packed baby greens

1 pint strawberries, stemmed and sliced

1/3 cup coarsely chopped red onion

6 tablespoons toasted and chopped pecans

6 tablespoons crumbled blue cheese

6 tablespoons crumbled cooked bacon

Whisk together oil, vinegar, lime juice, honey, salt, and pepper. Set aside

Toss together baby greens, strawberries, and onion. Add vinaigrette and toss to coat. Top each serving with 1 tablespoon pecans, 1 tablespoon blue cheese, and 1 tablespoon bacon.

Remarks: The citrusy tang of lime vinaigrette is a great match for the sweet strawberries. If you don’t like blue cheese, you can swap it for soft goat cheese or leave it out altogether.