Scrapple, pork sausage and cabbage are recipes for edible goodness

I have a little paperback cookbook titled The Original Country Cookbook published in 1976 by Paragon Products, Inc., in Pompano Beach. A friend gave me this little gem. I found a recipe for Scrapple therein, which may have some interest among our readers. I can remember my mother sometimes cooking Scrapple for breakfast when I was a child. I have heard people on the radio sneering at Scrapple, but the ingredients for this breakfast item are made from only the finest pork items.

I also found a recipe for Pork Sausage in The Original Country Cookbook that I will include for you industrious cooks.

The Apopka Historical Society shares their Potatoes (Cheesy) Italian in Preserving the Big Potato. We thank those wonderful folks for all the good work they do.

Savannah Style cookbook has loads of lovely recipes. We are passing on to you some of the great food ideas contained therein, and Sunday Cabbage appears in the top rankings of cabbage recipes.

Isabel Beach’s “Bluebree Muffins” as she calls them come during blueberry season in South Carolina. She makes muffins often because she grows her own blueberries. These muffins really are scrumptious.

New Vision’s Feeding the Flock shares this lovely fruit salad that came from Perry Walker. It makes me imagine beautiful colors, wonderful scents, and exotic tastes when I read the recipe.

Bonnie Milliken shares her Pizza Dough recipe with us through Northside Baptist Church’s book of recipes. This is another basic instruction you can use to exercise your “exploratory” gene to have some fun in the kitchen, especially with the kids.

Lois Callison’s Buttermilk Jumbles from The Apopka Woman’s Club What’s Cookin’? looks versatile. If you are not an “old hand” at baking, be advised this recipe doesn’t specify many things you need to know. Regarding oven temperature, at 400 degrees, they won’t take longer than 8-10 minutes. Peek at them as they bake to a golden brown. As for amount of nuts, dates or raisins, probably 1-1/2 or two cups of a combination would do well. This recipe came out before the plethora of dried fruits that are accessible in every grocery store today. You might like to try some of those as well as (or in place of) the raisins and dates listed here.

SCRAPPLE

Recipe from Paragon Products, Inc., The Original Country

Cookbook

1-1/2 lbs pork shoulder

1/4 lb pork liver

1 cup corn meal

2 teaspoons salt

1/4 cup chopped onion

Dash ground cloves

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon dried sage

1 teaspoon dried marjoram

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Combine liver and pork shoulder in a saucepan with 1 quart water and cook slowly for 1 hour. Drain, reserving broth. Discard bones and chop meat fine. Blend salt, 1 cup water, 2 cups broth, and corn meal in pan. Cook, stirring constantly until thick. Stir in meat, onions, along with spices and herbs. Cover and simmer 1 hour. Pour into loaf pan and cool until firm. Cut into slices, dust with flour, and fry in a small bit of fat until crisp.

ALICE’S PORK SAUSAGE

Recipe from Paragon Products, Inc., The Original Country

Cookbook

4 lbs lean pork

3 tablespoons backbone fat

2 teaspoons ground black pepper

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

4 tablespoons leaf sage

Grind together. Package and refrigerate.

POTATOES (CHEESY) ITALIAN

Recipe from

Apopka Historical Society

Preserving the Big Potato

4 large baking potatoes

1 teaspoon olive oil

3 medium tomatoes, sliced

1 large Spanish onion, sliced thin

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 cup provolone cheese

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1/2 teaspoon oregano

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1-1/2 tablespoon butter

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Peel and slice potatoes 1/4-inch thick. Oil a 9 x 13-inch casserole with the olive oil. Combine the three cheeses. Arrange potatoes, tomatoes, and onion slices in layers, sprinkling each layer with cheeses and seasonings, ending with a layer of potatoes sprinkled with the cheeses and seasonings. Dot with butter and bake uncovered for 50 minutes or until vegetables are tender and the top brown.

SUNDAY CABBAGE

Recipe from Savannah Style,

a Cookbook by The Junior League of Savannah, Inc.

1 small to medium head of cabbage

2 eggs, hard-cooked

2 cups milk

2 tablespoons flour

1/2 cup margarine

4 ounces Cheddar cheese

Worcestershire sauce, to taste

Seasoned salt, to taste

Salt and pepper, to taste

Pour milk in small saucepan; bring to a boil. Make flour paste by adding a little milk to the flour. Add boiling milk until it becomes a thick white sauce. Add 1/4 cup margarine, seasoned salt, pepper and cheese. Cut cabbage in wedges and boil until tender, five to seven minutes. Drain cabbage, salt it and toss with remaining 1/4 cup margarine. Place half of the cabbage in a 1-quart dish, dice eggs over top and cover with half of the cheese sauce. Top with buttered bread crumbs; repeat second layer in same order. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 minutes or until bubbly.

ISABEL BEACH’S

BLUEBREE MUFFINS

Recipe from Reader of The Apopka Chief and Planter Newspapers

2 cups Bisquick

1 cup sour cream

3/4 cup sugar

2 eggs

1 cup fresh blueberries (put aside)

Combine Bisquick, sour cream, sugar, and eggs. Mix up the batter by hand. Spoon batter into the muffin cups a little at a time. Gently add the blueberries, then more batter, layering until you run out of blueberries and batter. Bake at 425 degrees for 20 minutes. Look to see if golden brown near the end. Take out of oven when they look ready. Yields 14 muffins.

PERRY WALKER’S

SEVEN-FRUIT SALAD

Recipe from

New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock

1/2 cup lime juice

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup sugar

2 medium nectarines, thinly sliced

1 large firm banana, thinly sliced

1 pint blueberries

1 pint fresh strawberries, sliced

1-1/2 cup watermelon balls

1 cup green grapes

1 kiwi fruit peeled and chopped

In a bowl, combine lime juice, water and sugar. Stir until sugar is dissolved. Add nectarines and banana, toss to coat. In a 2-1/2 quart glass bowl, combine the remaining fruits. Add nectarine mixture and stir gently. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour. Serve with a slotted spoon.

BONNIE MILLIKEN’S

PIZZA DOUGH

Recipe from Northside Baptist Church’s cookbook

1 cup warm water

1 package yeast

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons oil

2 cups flour, and additional 1-1/2 cups flour, approximately

Sprinkle yeast into warm (not hot) water until dissolved. Add sugar, salt, and oil.

Add 2 cups flour, a little (1/2 cup) at a time. It will be a very stiff dough. Turn out onto floured flat surface and knead in the remaining 1-1/2 cups flour until dough is smooth and elastic.

Place dough in greased bowl. Brush or pat top with oil. Cover and let rise in warm place (85 degrees). In the rising process, keep in a place that is free from drafts until dough is double in bulk. It will take about 45 minutes (30 minutes or less if you use the Rapid Rise Yeast). Punch down the dough and divide in half. Knead slightly and press each ball of dough into pizza pan.

Top with ‘whatever,’ i.e.; 1 cup tomato or pizza sauce, 1/2 pound mozzarella cheese, cooked Italian sausage, cooked hamburger, slivers of onion, green pepper, olives, pepperoni, etc.

Bake at 400 degrees about 20 to 25 minutes in preheated oven.

Dough can be refrigerated or frozen before rising. Defrost or let dough come to room temperature before first step in rising. It can be refrigerated or frozen after adding the toppings or after slightly baking (10 to 15 minutes).

LOIS CALLISON’S

BUTTERMILK JUMBLES

Recipe from The Apopka Woman’s Club, What’s Cookin’?

1/2 cup margarine

1/2 cup buttermilk

1/2 cup lemon juice

1 cup sugar

1 egg

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

2 cups flour

Add ingredients all together and mix. Then add nuts, dates or raisins. Drop by teaspoonful on greased cookie sheet.