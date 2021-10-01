Salmagundi is the grand presentation of a plated salad comprising many disparate ingredients

At one time, our dear friend Miz Belle Gilliam loaned us her prized cookbook titled The Progressive Farmer’s SOUTHERN Cookbook. I was so impressed with that dog-eared old treasure, I researched online and found a copy and had it shipped to my daughter, Amanda, who lives in Georgia. I also bought a copy at a later date for myself when I found it at an affordable price, under $40, as I recall. So, this week’s KAPERS is dedicated to Miz Belle, who left this world a couple of years ago. All this week’s recipes are from that book.

Salmagundi is a sort of salad with a lot of protein. We also have the recipe for the sauce that goes with Salmagundi.

Company Beef Casserole sounds yummy.

Poke Greens, or Poke Sallet. As a child, Poke Greens was my very favorite greens. One time, Mama sent me out to gather Poke for supper. I found them down by the Boys Creek. In the process, I almost stepped on a Copperhead snake! It blended in so well with the ground, I just barely saw it in time.

Pickled Okra. Don’t you love it!

This Lemon Filling recipe from The Progressive Farmer’s SOUTHERN Cookbook looks very lemony, which is terrific for us lemon lovers!

This Butterscotch Pie recipe comes from The Progressive Farmer’s SOUTHERN Cookbook.

This Vanilla Ice Cream recipe from The Progressive Farmer’s SOUTHERN Cookbook is a basic recipe for ice cream.

SALMAGUNDI

The Progressive Farmer’s

SOUTHERN Cookbook

Cold meat

Hard-cooked eggs

Sliced beets

Pickled red cabage

Grated ham or tongue

Grated carrot

Parsley

Other vegetables

Place a small bowl upside down in the center of a platter. Cube meat (chicken, game, veal, or pork). Butter bowl and platter lightly. Start building the Salmagundi by placing ring of white meat or poultry about 1-1/2 inches wide and 1 inch high around the bowl. Then add a ring of brown meat, and follow with tiny rolls of cooked ham. The next ring might be eggs, chopped or diced, decorated with tiny fronds of parsley, diced beet, or grated carrot. Now make an attractive ring of finely mashed potato, piped on, with thinly sliced onions in the pattern.

Fill the remainder of the platter with rows of mixed items left over from the centerpiece. The final ring should be a row of pickled red cabbage. Serve with sauce. Yields will vary.

SALMAGUNDI SAUCE

Recipe from The Progressive

Farmer’s SOUTHERN Cookbook

2 teaspoons prepared mustard

2 tablespoons salad (vegetable) oil

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

3 tablespoons vinegar

Juice of 1 lemon

3 tablespoons hot sauce

2 teaspoons sugar

COMPANY BEEF CASSEROLE

Recipe from The Progressive

Farmer’s SOUTHERN Cookbook

1 pound ground beef

2 tablespoons shortening

1 medium onion, chopped

2 cups canned tomatoes

1 tablespoon ketchup

1 tablespoon steak sauce

1/4 cup chopped green pepper

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

5 ounces elbow macaroni

Salt and pepper

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 cup grated cheese

Brown ground beef in shortening in heavy skillet until all red color disappears. Add onion, tomatoes, ketchup, steak sauce, green pepper, and parsley. Simmer for 30 minutes. Cook macaroni according to package directions. Combine macaroni and ground beef mixture in a baking dish. Season to taste. Gently spoon cream of mushroom soup into mixture. Mix lightly, lifting from the bottom. Sprinkle grated cheese over the top. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 minutes or until top is bubbly and browned. Yield: 6 servings.

POKE GREENS (or SALLET)

Recipe from The Progressive

Farmer’s SOUTHERN Cookbook

Poke greens for 4 to 6 people

4 thick slices bacon

3/4 to 1 teaspoon salt

12 tender young onions, chopped

2 hard-cooked eggs, chopped

Select tender, young poke greens. Clean thoroughly and rinse three times. Parboil twice and discard water. Cover with water in large kettle and cook until greens are tender but not mushy. Fry bacon until crisp; remove from fat, and set aside. Add poke greens, salt, and chopped onions to fat. Cook over low heat for 20 minutes. To serve, sprinkle crumbled bacon and chopped hard-cooked eggs over greens.

Poke greens may be put in the freezer for later use. After greens have been washed three times, put in a pan of boiling water and boil for three minutes. Drain off all water and chill greens thoroughly in ice water. Drain. Package and freeze at once.

PICKLED OKRA

Recipe from The Progressive

Farmer’s SOUTHERN Cookbook

Tender, whole pods of Okra

Boil the tender, whole pods in salted water to cover. Simmer about 30 minutes or until okra is tender. Drain, serve hot with a dressing of butter, salt, pepper, and vinegar. These tender, boiled pods take on more flavor if left overnight in dill- or tarragon-flavored vinegar.

LEMON FILLING (for Cake)

Recipe from The Progressive

Farmer’s SOUTHERN Cookbook

1 cup sugar

3 tablespoons cornstarch

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup boiling water

2 tablespoons grated lemon rind

1/2 cup lemon juice

2 tablespoons butter or margarine

Combine all ingredients. Bring to a full rolling boil, stirring occasionally. Turn down the heat and boil for one minute, stirring all the time. Let cool at room temperature. Beat well before spreading on cake. Yield: Covers two 8- or 9-inch layers.

BUTTERSCOTCH PIE

Recipe from The Progressive

Farmer’s SOUTHERN Cookbook

1-1/2 cups brown sugar

3 or 4 tablespoons shortening or

butter

4 tablespoons cream

1-1/2 cups milk

6 tablespoons cornstarch

2 egg yolks

Cook brown sugar, butter, and cream in heavy pan on top of range until thick and brown. The browner it is cooked, the more “butterscotchy” the pie will taste. Combine milk with cornstarch and egg yolks. Mix well, and stir into first mixture, stirring constantly. Cook until thick, and pour into baked pie shell. Use the egg whites for meringue, using 2 tablespoons of sugar to each egg white. A few black walnuts, chopped fine (just a teaspoon or two) may be added. Yield: 6 to 8 servings.

VANILLA ICE CREAM

Recipe from The Progressive

Farmer’s SOUTHERN Cookbook

1-1/2 cups milk

3/4 cup sugar

1/8 teaspoon salt

2 or 3 egg yolks

1 tablespoon vanilla

1 pint heavy cream

Scald milk over low heat. Add sugar and salt; stir until dissolved. Beat egg yolks and add hot milk mixture slowly. Beat until well blended. Cook in double boiler until thick and smooth. Chill and add vanilla. Whip the cream and fold into custard mixture. Freeze. Yield: 1-1/2 quarts.