Russell Automotive, Inc. wants to make sure you have a safe and happy holiday season

With the prices of plane tickets increasing, more people are opting to drive for the holidays than ever before.

When you’re heading to celebrate with family and friends, the last thing you want to have to deal with is a breakdown on the highway. The ASE Certified Mechanics at Russell Automotive want to remind you of some of the most important car maintenance services to have completed before traveling this holiday season!

5 Important Tips for Safe Holiday Travel

Oil Change – As the lifeblood of your vehicle, clean, efficient engine oil is essential for helping your engine run smoothly. Waiting longer than the recommended 3,000-5,000 miles between oil changes can result in engine build-up and sludge, which slows down your engine’s performance. If left untreated for too long, major damage can occur that could result in expensive engine repair. If you’re approaching time for an oil change, have it done and stay ahead of the game.

Brake Repair – Your brakes are the most important safety feature on your vehicle. If you notice your brakes feeling a little “springy,” or that you’re able to push the pedal to the floor, it’s time to get your brakes checked out by your trusted local auto repair shop. With the added traffic on the road during the holidays, it’s important to keep yourself, your passengers, and other drivers on the road as safe as possible!

Tire Services – If traveling north, you’re more likely to run into icy roads and adverse weather conditions that can make driving difficult and dangerous. It’s crucial to the safety of you and your automobile to make sure that your tire pressure is correct, your wheels are properly aligned, and that you have adequate tread left on your tires to help them grip the road as efficiently as possible.

Keep the kids busy and safe. Use books, games, DVDs – whatever will keep the kids comfortable and stop them from distracting the driver. Remember, they will need snacks and will need to make stops, so be prepared to spend more time on the road if you’re traveling with children. Be sure to buckle children in the vehicle using safety seats, booster seats or seat belts, depending on their height, weight, and age.

Last, but not least… don’t forget to take a break every two hours or 100 miles – Adults need to stop too. Breaking up the drive periodically will keep you more alert while you’re on the road, which will help you arrive safe for all your holiday destinations.

