Russell Automotive, Inc. is a family business, providing expert auto care for over 38 years

Russell Automotive, Inc. began their Apopka auto repair business in 1981.

They started with extensive knowledge about auto repair, and they wanted to provide the best customer experience possible. Throughout the years, their ability to listen to and respond to customer needs has been one of their greatest assets.

As one of the largest independent shops in the area, their 38 years in business speaks volumes about their service to the greater Apopka area and beyond. They maintain a high quality facility, employ the most educated, certified ASE™ technicians, offer top quality repair parts, maintain the newest equipment and technology, and keep their employees trained for effective customer service.

“We listen to our customers’ needs and work hard to maintain the trust they give us. As part of maintaining that trust, we believe in upholding a positive attitude in all aspects of our business. We understand that maintaining that positive attitude in all situations is a necessity. And, we believe the best way to create and maintain our ongoing success is through treating each and every customer with honesty, integrity, and respect,” stated General Manager Steve Alfieri, who has been with the company for over 25 years.

No matter what you drive – sports car, family sedan, pick-up, or mini-van – when you go in for repairs or service, you want the job done right. That’s why Russell Automotive, Inc., being a family-owned business, understands the importance of being a trusted and experienced auto repair shop, offering quick and affordable turn-around on auto repairs and maintenance.

Russell Automotive, Inc. services over 60 fleet accounts, including many local TV and radio stations. Every time they have a fleet vehicle in their shop, their goal is to get that vehicle back on the road as quickly as possible. They know that when a service vehicle is down, that could be money lost for that business.

Their two-story shop consists of 14 state-of-the-art bays, complete with electronic diagnostic equipment, their own in-shop parts department, administrative staff, 24-hour security surveillance, and a key drop for before or after-hour vehicle drop-offs.

Their office staff is friendly and readily available for scheduling appointments, and when needed, will explain financing options. They don’t want car repairs to be a burden on anyone, so they go out of their way to make the experience as stressless and worry-free as possible.

You will find a clean, spacious waiting area with televisions and reading material, and they have free beverages and snacks for their waiting customers. Wi-Fi is available so you’re always connected to work and family. If needed, they provide free transportation up to 10 miles.

They offer COMPLETE foreign and domestic automotive repairs, from simple tune-ups and factory-scheduled maintenance to brakes and air conditioning, and complete precision engine building and diagnostics. They even provide engine replacement and transmissions with a three-year, 100,000-mile warranty. All their engine and transmission work comes with a nationwide guarantee, and there is never a shop fee applied to the final bill.

Russell Automotive, Inc. is a Better Business Bureau (BBB) member with an A+ rating, an AC Delco distributor, and a Valvoline Lube service center. Towing is available. They are open Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The ASE™ certified technicians at Russell Automotive, Inc. service your foreign or domestic vehicle with quality parts.

Russell Automotive, Inc. can help with car rentals, and will always present you with a free written estimate for your peace of mind. The shop is located at 2500 Pemberton Drive, just off Orange Blossom Trail, a half-mile north of the Maitland Interchange, and one and one half miles south of Piedmont Wekiwa Road.

If you’ve never brought your vehicle in to Russell Automotive, they encourage you to do so. They promise you’ll receive only the best in customer service!

Call Russell Automotive, Inc. today for an appointment at 407-298-2853.



