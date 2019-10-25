Russell Automotive, Inc. is a family business, providing expert auto care for over 38 years

The people at Russell Automotive, Inc. understand that where you bring your vehicle for service is an important decision. After all, the safety and reliability of your car depend on it.

No matter what you drive – sports car, family sedan, pick-up, or mini-van – when you go in for repairs or service, you want the job done right. That’s why at Russell Automotive, Inc., being a family-owned business, they understand the importance of being a trusted and experienced auto repair shop, offering quick and affordable turn-around on auto repairs and maintenance.

Their two-story shop consists of 14 state-of-the-art bays, complete with electronic diagnostic equipment, their own in-shop parts department, administrative staff, 24-hour security surveillance, and a key drop for before or after-hour vehicle drop-offs.

Their office staff is friendly and readily available for scheduling appointments, and when needed, will explain financing options. They don’t want car repairs to be a burden on anyone, so they go out of their way to make the experience as stressless and worry-free as possible.

Russell Automotive, Inc. services over 60 fleet accounts, including many local TV and radio stations. Every time they have a fleet vehicle in their shop, their goal is to get that vehicle back on the road as quickly as possible. They know that when a service vehicle is down, that could be money lost for that business.

“That same expedience and quality service applies to our customers as well. You’ll find a clean, spacious waiting area with televisions and reading material, and we have free beverages and snacks for our waiting customers. Wi-Fi is available so you’re always connected to work and family. If needed, we’re happy to give you a ride and pick you up again when the repairs are completed,” stated General Manager Steve Alfieri, who has been with the company for over 27 years.

Since 1981, Russell Automotive, Inc. has been one of the top automotive repair facilities in Apopka. They offer COMPLETE foreign and domestic automotive repairs, from simple tune-ups and factory-scheduled maintenance to brakes and air conditioning, and complete precision engine building and diagnostics. They even provide engine replacement and transmissions with a three-year, 100,000-mile warranty. All their engine and transmission work comes with a nationwide guarantee, and there is never a shop fee applied to the final bill.

Their skill and knowledge enable their team of technicians to address a broad range of mechanical issues, which means you’ll experience a higher, more comprehensive level of service and greater value.

Russell Automotive, Inc. is a Better Business Bureau (BBB) member with an A+ rating, an AC Delco distributor, and a Valvoline Lube service center. Towing is available. They are open Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The ASE™ certified technicians at Russell Automotive, Inc. service your foreign or domestic vehicle with quality parts.

Russell Automotive, Inc. can help with car rentals, and will always present you with a free written estimate for your peace of mind. The shop is located at 2500 Pemberton Drive, just off Orange Blossom Trail, a half-mile north of the Maitland Interchange, and one and one half miles south of Piedmont Wekiwa Road.

If you’ve never brought your vehicle in to Russell Automotive, they encourage you to do so. They promise you’ll receive only the best in customer service!

Call Russell Automotive, Inc. today for an appointment at 407-298-2853.

Advertisement