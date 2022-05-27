Rotary honors those who serve

The Apopka Rotary Club presented plaques to first responders and a nurse at its May 12 meeting. Shown are, (l-r), Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson; Apopka Fire Division Chief Wil Sanchez; Eric Berrios, 2021 Apopka Firefighter of the year; Robbie Manley, president of Apopka Rotary Club; Eulanie Lashley, AdventHealth Apopka COO; Joylyn Protacio, 2022 Nurse of the Year; Robert Campell, 2021 Apopka Police Officer of the year; and Apopka Police Chief Mike McKinley. Not pictured is CMSGT. Mark Brillant, retired, who received a check for the Wekiva High School Jr. ROTC.