Ribbon is cut for new school

The Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed its newest member, Amazing Hope School Academy, with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, August 24. The school is located at 500 S. Highland Ave., Apopka. Among those in attendance at the ceremony are Pam Dionne, chair of the Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors (second from l); Marilyn Card, owner of Amazing Hope School Academy (third from l); Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson (c); and Cate Manley, president/CEO of the Chamber of Commerce (second from r). Others held the ribbon.