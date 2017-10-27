Retired Apopka Police Department K-9 dies after lifelong service

Retired Apopka Police Department K-9 Neo passed this week after a long life of service to the community, the police department announced in a Friday, October 27, press release.

Neo, an energetic and dedicated Belgian Malinois, joined the force as a 16-month-old pup in 2004. He spent a 10-year career with Apopka police Officer Paul Rehn before retiring from duty in 2014. Afterward, Rehn adopted the canine and cared for him as a family pet until his death on Tuesday, Oct. 24. Rehn retired in 2016.

During his service to the Apopka Police Department, Neo was instrumental in apprehending countless burglary, robbery, and other violent felony suspects. When Neo and Officer Rehn arrived on crime scenes, fellow officers were confident in a successful outcome.

Neo was adeptly trained to find illicit narcotics. He is credited with notable drug busts, including the discovery to 8 kilograms, or more than 17 pounds, of heroin on an airplane in a joint investigation with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. Neo located 408 pounds of marijuana in a joint investigation with the Federal Bureau of Investigations and also discovered 2,800 pounds of marijuana in another local case.

Neo loved being out in the public, providing demonstrations at local schools, churches, and community events within the city of Apopka. He will be forever remembered and cherished as an honored member of the Apopka Police Department.