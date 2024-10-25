Recipe for Hot German Potato Salad for Two Can Easily Be Doubled

From The Jones-Morris Family Treasury, Sandra Johansen’s Sweet ‘N Sour Meatballs is a winner. This recipe came from a dear friend of ours who was a great contributor in the authoring of their family history.

Nita Collins’ Shrimp Newburg from Cooking with Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka looks wonderful. Be mindful when adding the cooked sauce into the beaten egg yolks; you don’t want to cook the yolks, you just want to quickly meld the sauce and the yolks together. Forgive me if I don’t use toast points; I will most certainly have rice under my Shrimp Newburg!

We have Marvin Woods’ Rutabaga Carrot Mash from The New Low-Country Cooking. Rutabagas are an excellent source of vitamin C, potassium, and phosphorous and have a low glycemic load of 7, according to the USDA. Marvin says, “Rutabagas are believed to be a hybrid of turnips and cabbage and to have originated in Russia only about 250 years ago. They are also known as Swedes or Swedish turnips. They are available year-round, but their peak is in the fall. Rutabagas are frequently coated with wax before they are shipped so they will hold up better. As with other root vegetables, when cooked, the rutabaga has a slightly sweet taste. It pairs beautifully with other vegetables. Look for rutabagas that are smooth, firm, and heavy for their size. And if they are coated with wax, make sure to use a very sharp knife and cut carefully.”

Beth Walters contributed Evie’s Garlic Cheese Grits to First Presbyterian’s Treasures and Pleasures, one of our very favorite cookbooks.

For all of you folks looking for a Hot German Potato Salad recipe, here is one for just two people. It comes from Roberta Kluhsmeier in Pot-Pourri of Zellwood. It makes me want to try it!

Old-timers could make mouth-watering dishes for their family with scant ingredients. Maple Apples from The Original Country Cookbook has just three ingredients: apples, sugar, water. Bake for an hour to an hour and a half. Ummm-ummm!

Charleston Receipts shares Coffee Punch from Mrs. Louis Y. Dawson, Jr. It looks like a dessert for coffee lovers!

SANDRA JOHANSEN’S SWEET ‘N SOUR MEATBALLS

Recipe from

The Jones-Morris Family Treasury

2 pounds hamburger

Salt and pepper

Two beaten eggs

1/2 cup breadcrumbs

Boiling water

1 jar chili sauce (8-10 ounces)

1 jar currant jelly (8 ounces)

Mix bread crumbs with boiling water small amount at a time until crumbs absorb water. Add to meat. Mix in egg and salt and pepper. In large size frying pan, melt jelly and heat through with chili sauce. Make small meatballs with meat mixture and drop into sauce. Cook about 1/2 hour to 45 minutes. Serve with toothpicks as a finger food or hors d’oeurves.

NITA COLLINS’ SHRIMP NEWBURG

Recipe from Cooking with

Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka

3/4 pound cooked shrimp

1/4 cup margarine or butter

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/8 teaspoon nutmeg

1-1/2 cup Half and Half

2 egg yolks, beaten

2 tablespoons sherry

Toast points

Cut large shrimp in half. Melt margarine or butter, and blend in flour and seasonings. Add Half and Half gradually and cook until thick and smooth, stirring constantly. Stir a little of the heated sauce into the beaten egg yolks; add to sauce, stirring constantly. Add shrimp; heat. Remove from heat and slowly stir in sherry. Serve immediately on toast points. Makes 6 servings.

RUTABAGA CARROT MASH

Recipe from

The New Low-Country Cooking

by Marvin Woods

3 to 4 rutabagas, peeled and coarsely chopped

1 Vidalia onion, cut in half

Salt to taste

4 carrots, coarsely chopped

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

Place the rutabagas and one of the onion halves in a large saucepan. Add water to cover and salt the water. Bring the mixture to a boil over medium heat. Reduce the heat and simmer until the rutabagas are tender when pierced with the point of a sharp knife, about 35 minutes. Drain.

Meanwhile, place the carrots and remaining onion half in another large saucepan. Add water to cover and salt the water. Bring the mixture to a boil over medium heat. Reduce the heat and simmer until the carrots are tender when pierced with the point of a sharp knife, about 20 minutes. Drain.

Place the rutabagas, carrots, and onions in a food processor fitted with the metal chopping blade, or in a blender. Process just until the mixture is smooth. Add the butter and process to combine. Taste and check the seasoning, adding salt and pepper if needed.

BETH WALTERS’ EVIE’S

GARLIC CHEESE GRITS

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Apopka, Treasures and Pleasures

1 cup fine grits (cook according to package directions)

1 stick butter

1 roll garlic cheese

2 eggs, beaten

1/4 cup milk

Salt to taste

Tabasco sauce to taste

1/2 pound sharp cheese,

shredded

Paprika

Melt garlic cheese in butter. Mix and season to taste with salt and Tabasco sauce. Mix eggs and milk together and stir in grits. Stir in melted garlic cheese mixture. Pour into casserole. Top with shredded cheese and sprinkle with paprika. Bake at 300 degrees for 40 minutes. Serves six.

HOT GERMAN POTATO SALAD FOR TWO

Recipe from

POT-POURRI OF ZELLWOOD

2 medium potatoes

3 slices bacon

1/3 chopped onion

1 tablespoon flour

1 tablespoon sugar

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon celery seeds

Dash of pepper

1/3 cup water

3 tablespoons vinegar

Boil potatoes in their jackets. Peel and slice thinly; set aside. Fry bacon until crispy; drain on absorbent paper and crumble. Saute onion in bacon fat until golden brown. Blend in flour and seasonings. Cook over low heat, stirring until smooth and bubbly. Remove from heat. Stir in the water and vinegar. Bring to boil, stirring constantly. Boil 1 minute. Stir in potatoes and crumbled bacon carefully. Remove from heat, cover and let stand until ready to serve. It makes two generous servings.

MAPLE APPLES

Recipe from

The Original Country Cookbook

Published by Paragon Products, Inc., Pompano Beach

8 tart apples

1 cup soft maple sugar

1-1/2 cups boiling water

Pare and core apples and place in a shallow baking dish. Fill the center of the apples with soft maple sugar allowing 2 tablespoons of sugar for each apple. Put water in bottom of dish and bake in moderate 325-degree oven for 60-90 minutes until apples are soft, basting frequently with syrup made by melting sugar and the water. Serve warm with thin cream poured over the top.

MRS. LOUIS Y. DAWSON, JR.’S COFFEE PUNCH

Recipe from Charleston Receipts, America’s Oldest Junior League

Cookbook in Print,

a Cookbook by The Junior League of Charleston, Inc.

1 gallon strong coffee

1 quart cream

2 quarts vanilla ice cream

5 teaspoons vanilla

5 tablespoons sugar

Chill coffee. Whip cream; add sugar and vanilla. Place ice cream and whipped cream in punch bowl and pour coffee over it. Mix well before serving. (If using block ice cream, slice it into thin slices before placing in the punch bowl.) 50-60 servings.