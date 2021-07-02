Razor Sharp Hair Care Solutions’ goal is to provide a superior hair grooming experience

Along with the summer heat, Razor Sharp Hair Solutions is here and open and always accepting new clients,” stated owner, operator and senior stylist Rhonda Wright.

Rhonda Wright is a Florida native and born in Orange County where she continues to live and work today. Wright has been a hair care professional for over 30 years.

Wright went on to say “We’re a full-service salon for women and children of all ages, as well as a full-service barbershop. We cater to the entire family. We know it is difficult to find a one-stop hair styling and grooming shop that accommodates the entire family. And, we provide appointments for your special occasion or emergency hair styling and grooming emergencies.”

Razor Sharp Hair Care Solutions can be that place for you. If you are searching for your very own lifetime personal hair care specialist, you will want to give them a try.

Razor Sharp Hair Care Solutions is a family-focused shop. They have everything needed to ensure clients’ hair grooming experience is superior.

Their specialized barber services include: precision cuts, razor line-ups, hot towel and steam treatments, professional beard-shaping, Black Mask facials and relaxing massages. Women can expect very much the same treatment along with: waxing and exfoliating facials, fabulous hair color, color blending, beautiful

hairstyles, cuts, and more.

“Razor Sharp Hair Care Solutions is a friendly place that caters to people of all ages, social backgrounds and ethnicities. We provide professional service with economical prices and special bundle package options, as well.

Our goal is to provide a style update if requested and to always make you look and feel your best,” stated Wright.

Those who love affordable precision haircuts and professional hairstyles will truly be impressed with their Razor Sharp Hair Care Solutions experience.

Those who have never found a great salon or barber in Apopka or Orange County area will experience what it really feels like to get a great style or haircut that shows art and skill.

Razor Sharp Hair Care Solutions is conveniently located at 2300 East Semoran Blvd., Suite #103, in the Bealls Plaza, behind Fuddruckers.

Call today at 321-202-1637 to make an appointment, because the superior hair grooming experience you deserve awaits you.

