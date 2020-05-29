Rain is a relief for our area lakes and rivers

Hello Folks,

I want to thank everyone for their prayers as we finally got some much-needed rain.

Hopefully, we will get some more in the comin’ weeks. The lakes were gettin’ a little low and the grass was brown.

The fishin’ has slowed down a little bit if you are fishin’ for panfish, Kyle at Bitter’s Bait and Tackle reports that folks are catchin’ a few bluegills and some shellcrackers in Lake Monroe and Lake Jesup. All you need is some red worms or crickets and you are good to go. The speck fishin’ has slowed down a little in Lake Jesup under the bridge. Folks were catchin’ ‘em under the bridge on minners.

The bass fishin’ is goin’ strong right now. Kyle reports that they are sellin’ lots of shiners and folks are catchin’ plenty of bass.

You can catch some bass in the local lakes or in the bigger chains as well. The bass fishin’ on the Harris Chain has been good on most days, but you will have to cover lots of water to find ’em. You can catch ’em on spinnerbaits, plastic worms, top-water, and slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits.

The boat ramps are back open and folks have been fishin’ in the Butler Chain again and they are catchin’ lots of bass. Folks are catchin’ numbers of bass and a few bass in the 3 lb. to 4 lb. range.

You can free-line shiners out the back of the boat over the submerged hydrilla and eel-grass beds. If you want to fish artificials, try lipless crank-baits around the schoolers. You can also try a swim-jig or a bladed jig over the tops of the grass beds.

The bass fishin’ on the Kissimmee Chain is still goin’ great guns. There have been quite a few tournaments on the chain and lots of bass are bein’ caught.

The team of Chris Crow and Greg Harp weighed in five bass that tipped the scales at 31.1 lbs. total weight. The top nine teams had more than 20 lbs. of bass each in their bags. So, if you didn’t have a least 20 lbs. of bass, you didn’t even make the top 10 in this tournament.

The biggest bass of the tournament was an 8.65 pounder. It’s safe to say that the bass fishin’ on the Kissimmee Chain is doin’ pretty dog-gone good right now.

The bass fishin’ has been good on John’s Lake over the past few weeks. Captain Paul Solomon reports that folks are catchin’ some nice bass on shiners there.

Folks have been catchin’ some nice bass on the Wednesday night tournament at John’s Lake.

A team weighed in three bass that weighed more than 18 lbs. total to win last week. Folks, that’s a 6 lb. average for three bass.

Well, I hope you get a chance to do some fishin’ this weekend. It’s great to get out of the house and get on the water and enjoy the outdoors. See ya next week.

Tip of the week: bass fishin’ is great.

Save a few and good luck!