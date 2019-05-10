Rain helps bring water levels back up

Hello Folks,

Well, we finally got some much-needed rain last week. I sure hope we can get some this week as well. The lakes are down a little so every little bit helps.

The fishin’ is still doin’ good and in some areas it’s great. Kyle at Bitters Bait and Tackle reports that the folks in his area are catchin’ plenty of bluegills and a few shellcrackers. Some folks are catchin’ their limits in Lake Monroe, Lake Jesup, and the St. Johns River. Kyle reports that the panfish are bitin’ on crickets and red worms. You can also catch some panfish on Beetle Spins and Road Runners.

The bass fishin’ has been good in most of the lakes in our area as well. The bigger chains like the Kissimmee Chain, the Harris Chain, and the Butler Chain have been producin’ some nice stringers of bass. The bass are bein’ caught on a variety of baits. You can catch ’em on plastic frogs and toads early in the mornin’. You can also try your favorite top-water baits like a Devils Horse, Rapalas, or even a Buzz-bait. Once the sun gets up, try fishin’ with plastic worms and slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits. You can also catch some bass rippin’ a lipless crank-bait through the grass. You need to locate some submerged hydrilla or eel-grass beds and you should be able to catch some nice bass in those type of areas.

The bass in the Butler Chain have been schoolin’ up and feedin’ on bait-fish early in the mornin’ and throughout the day. You can catch some nice bass on plastic worms, and slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits. Also look for the divin’ birds feedin’ on bait-fish as well.

John’s Lake on the west side of town is still producin’ some nice stringers of bass, too. You will do best fishin’ a plastic worm of Senko-type bait along the shoreline cover at first light. Once the early mornin’ bite is over, move to deeper water and fish the submerged hydrilla and eel-grass beds.

As I mentioned last week, Rick and I caught some nice bass rippin’ lipless crankbaits through those types of areas. The Winter Spring Bass Club held its tournament last week on the Harris Chain. Some nice bass were caught and weighed in at the end of the day. Here is a picture of John Gory catchin’ a nice 6.5 pounder he caught fishin’ with Rich Niles. He caught his bass on a top-water bait.

Well, that’s it for this week. I hope you get a chance to go fishin’ and I hope to see you on the water.

Tip of the week: bluegills.

Save a few and good luck!