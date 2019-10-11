Rain earlier this week was very welcomed

Hello Folks,

Well, it sure was nice to finally get some rain. I’m sure everyone is happy to see the rain and get our yards green again. Since we have been gettin’ some rain, we have had some pretty windy days over the past two weeks. The wind has kept a lot of folks from gettin’ on the bigger lakes like Lake Monroe and the Harris Chain.

Kyle at Bitter’s Bait and Tackle reports that the folks in his area, when it’s not too windy, are still catchin’ some specks in Lake Jesup, and a few specks in Lake Monroe. Most everyone is fishin’ with minners and they are driftin’ across the deeper parts of the lake.

Once you locate the specks, keep driftin’ back and forth over the area until they quit bitin’. Then, start driftin’ again until you locate another school of specks and do the same thing.

A few bluegills are still bitin’ in Lake Monroe but that bite is just about over. If the wind calms down, you may be able to catch a few before the specks really start bitin’. Kyle also reports that the bass fishin’ is a little slow in some lakes and it’s kinda on fire in other lakes. The Harris Chain has been the hottest chain as of late.

I mentioned last week that it took more than 22 lbs. of bass to win both tournaments on the chain, last weekend. Both of those tournaments have two-man teams. Well, this past weekend, Ryan Fleck fished a draw tournament with the Winter Springs Bass Club. Ryan weighed in a five-bass limit that weighed right at 19.8 lbs. for the win. Congratulations, Ryan, on a job well done. So, it’s safe to say if you want to catch some bass, you need to head over to the Harris Chain and fish.

If the wind doesn’t get too bad, we have a full moon this weekend, so the fishin’ should pick up and you should be able to catch some nice bass if they are bitin’.

The bass in the Butler Chain are still bitin’ but not too many big ’uns are bitin’ yet. Hopefully with some cooler weather, the big ’uns will start bitin’ real soon. You can still catch some bass on plastic worms and slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits. Try fishin’ along the shoreline grass and pads, and when the sun gets up, move out to the submerged hydrilla and eel-grass beds thoughout the lake. Keep an eye out for the birds, as they will be divin’ on the bait-fish and you should find some bass feedin’ on the bait-fish.

The water is still pretty high in John’s Lake but you can still catch some bass in the lakes throughout the chain. The bass are still schoolin’ in John’s Lake so look for the schoolers while you’re fishin’. You need to keep a lipless crank-bait tied on one of your rods in case they come up schoolin’.

I forgot to mention last week that the new season of TrophyCatch started on October 1. You can go to the FWC website at www.trophycatchflorida.com and see how to get registered for this new season. It’s a great program and it helps the catch and release of bass of more than 8 lbs. So go to the website and sign up for the upcomin’ season.

Well, that’s it for this week. I hope you get a chance to do some fishin’ over the weekend, and I’ll see ya next week.

Tip of the week: full moon.

Save a few and good luck!