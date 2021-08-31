Public invited to community meeting for update on new Apopka K-8 school

With the new Apopka K-8 school about 40 percent complete, a community meeting will be held on Thursday, September 2 at 6 p.m. virtually and in-person at the Wolf Lake Elementary School cafeteria to give an update on the project.

Orange County School Board District 7 Member Melissa Byrd is inviting members of the public to the community meeting.

Currently known as Site 90-K8-N-7, the school will have a capacity of about 1,200 students and relieve overcapacity in the northwest Apopka area, namely the Wolf Lake Elementary and Middle schools.

Initiated in late January, construction of the $49 million K-8 school has been given 15 months to wrap with an expected May 2022 end date, in time for opening for the 2022-2023 school year.

At its December 16, 2020, meeting, the Apopka City Council unanimously approved the major development plan for the K-8 school. The building will be 141,952 square feet on an estimated 15-acre tract with the address of 4650 and 4700 Jason Dwelley Parkway.

According to city documents, the K-8 school’s major development plan details the construction of the main school building, gymnasium, a track and ball fields, hardcourts and a drop-off/pick-up area.

The plan also reserves an area for future portables to be installed as needed.

To attend the community meeting virtually, register at https://tinyurl.com/OCPS90build.

To attend in-person in the Wolf Lake Elementary cafeteria, RSVP to lauren.roth@ocps.net. Masks will be required for the in-person meeting.

More information about the meeting here: Site 90-K8-N-7 meeting invitation.

