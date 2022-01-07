Proper Planning for your future may be easier after you speak with Attorney Patrick Smith

Attorney Patrick Smith, a partner at The Law Offices of Joseph F. Pippen Jr. & Associates, is here to help individuals, families, and corporations plan and prepare for the many unexpected changes that life can bring.

One of the most important reasons for preparing for uncertainties is to ensure your loved ones will receive their inheritance without any problems, and to help protect assets from creditors, reduce estate taxes, and eliminate probate time.

Attorney Smith combines his knowledge in the fields of estate planning, corporations, and charitable giving with true care and concern for his clients. He finds creative solutions for clients in the areas of estate planning, estate and trust dispute resolution, planning for special needs beneficiaries, and charitable gift planning.

His work is differentiated by his level of service and attention to detail. His technical and analytical capabilities and problem-solving techniques are unique among attorneys.

Attorney Smith’s approach to estate planning is to charge flat fees for any estate planning documents instead of using a “billable hours” system. For example, a basic will costs $75, a durable power of attorney $95, a living will $50, and a Non-Tax Trust Package $695. He is also willing to review estate planning legal documents and provide a consultation free of charge. And, he offers house call visits, hospitals, and nursing home visits for people who cannot physically make it to the office.

Attorney Smith also hosts seminars for the elderly to inform them of their legal rights and donates large portions of his time to do legal work for churches and non-governmental organizations. And, he is a frequent speaker on estate planning and charitable gift planning.

Beyond the legal world, Attorney Smith is contributing to his community. He is currently on the regional board of directors for the American Red Cross.

Along with his charitable giving, his personal donations to other organizations include Covenant House and the South Lake High school baseball team.

He authored the book titled The Florida Estate Planning Handbook which strives to explain estate planning simply and intelligently for everyone. He prides himself on bringing peace of mind to those concerned about their future by helping them prepare for significant life events.

Attorney Smith was born in Lakeland, Florida. He graduated from Lake Region High School and went on to receive degrees in Political Science and Economics from Stetson University. He received his J.D from the University of North Carolina School of law.

If you’d like to see how you might protect your estate and your rights, call Attorney Patrick Smith at 407-464-0881 to schedule your complimentary initial consultation today.

More information about Attorney Smith can be found at Pippen & Associates’ website at www.attypip.com.

The hiring of a lawyer is an important decision that should not be based solely upon advertisement.

Before you decide, ask me to send you free written information about our qualifications and experience.