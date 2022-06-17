Preparing trees and landscaping for hurricane season is an important step to ensure your safety

Hurricanes and tropical storms hit Florida almost every year, often causing extensive damage to homes and landscapes. You can help protect your home or business by making sure your trees and landscape are more hurricane-resistant, so it’s less likely to suffer severe damage during a storm.

Each year hurricane season begins on June 1st and lasts five months, with storms typically peaking in August and September. As with every hurricane season regardless of forecast, knowing the essentials of how and when to prepare could truly be a life saver.

“Those beautiful established trees that tower above many homes can be a cause for damage or downed power lines during a storm. So, now’s the time to prepare for a storm before it’s on the horizon. If you wait until a hurricane is on your doorstep, the odds are that you will be under stress, and tree service businesses will be overwhelmed with service calls,” stated James Maltby, owner of Maltby’s Tree Service and Landscaping.

“It’s important to have your trees inspected and pruned annually. This can be done quickly and will save you money in the long run. In most cases, maintaining trees is far less expensive than removing or replacing them. This proactive measure can help assure that your trees are healthy and reduce risk of storm damage to your home or property,” stated Maltby.

Trees at risk that need professional service can have:

Branches that are rubbing each other or rubbing wires on your home or business

Branches that are touching or lying on your rooftop

Low hanging branches that obstruct the street or sidewalk

Branches that appear diseased or insect- infested

“If you have a tree that has grown too large for your property, is damaging your foundation, or is in danger of breaking or falling on the roof of your home, this can be a major concern. Before these things happen, call us. We have trained professionals to evaluate each situation and to provide you with the best in customer service. We pride ourselves on a fast response time and the best prices guaranteed,” stated Maltby.

Maltby’s Tree Service and Landscaping is a full-service tree company that offers tree trimming, tree removal, landscaping, and monthly maintenance. Along with these services, they’re the experts to use for new landscape installation and stump grinding. Their staff is always ready to assist you and will make sure your landscaping and tree needs are met to your satisfaction.

They provide free stump grinding with tree removal services and always provide free estimates. Whenever they perform a tree removal service, their employees work quickly and efficiently, while adhering to the highest standards of safety and at very competitive prices. They’re fully licensed and insured, including Workers’ Compensation on all employees.

Maltby’s Tree Service and Landscaping is reachable 24 hours-a-day for any after-hours emergency service. For your convenience and peace of mind, a management team member is always on-site for all services and property evaluations. They can easily assess the condition of your trees and property and then suggest the best course of action to take.

Maltby’s Tree Service and Landscaping will be happy to quote commercial tree trimming or removal jobs. With over 20 years in business, you can rest assured you’re in good hands with a company that prides itself on a job well done.

Call them today at 321-689-5866 to set an appointment for a free evaluation and estimate. Maltby’s Tree Service and Landscaping are the local experts you can count on.

