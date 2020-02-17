Pregnant woman escapes fire by crawling through window of Apopka home

A pregnant woman escaped a fire by crawling through the window of her Apopka home, while two men also escaped the building without injuries.

The woman was taken to a hospital to get checked out after she got out of her Valley Drive residence on Monday, February 17 at 8:40 a.m.

The cause of the fire was accidental due to an electrical malfunction in a converted porch, according to information from Orange County Fire Rescue.

Orange County Fire Rescue gave a reminder about the importance of smoke alarms and escape plans.

“In the event of fire or smoke event, a smoke alarm can give you those extra valuable minutes to escape,” according to Orange County Fire Rescue in a Facebook post about the incident. “Always plan for two ways out of every room. Don’t block windows or doors with furniture. This fire appears related to an electrical malfunction in a converted porch, but shows just how fast fire can spread.”