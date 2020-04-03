Prayers for those on the front lines

Hello Folks,

I just wanted to start out and say to our folks on the front lines that we are prayin’ for all of you and thankin’ you for all you are doin’ for us. God bless you all and thank you. If you are lookin’ for a way to get out of the house and practice social distancin’, you need to join all the folks who are goin’ fishin’.

Kyle at Bitter’s Bait and Tackle reports that they are very busy and lots of folks are fishin’ and catchin’ some fish. Folks are catchin’ big bluegills in Lake Monroe and Lake Jesup. Some folks are doin’ real good fishin’ off the seawall in Sanford. You need a tub of red worms and you are good to go.

Some folks are goin’ fishin’ for catfish, too. Kyle reports that the catfish are bitin’ real good in Lake Jesup. Most of the catfish are bein’ caught on minners, red worms, and night crawlers.

The bass are still bitin’ in most of the lakes in our area. Most of the bass are bein’ caught on shiners. Folks are catchin’ some nice bass right off the shoreline, and free-linin’ shiners behind the boat. You can also catch some bass on artificials. You will do best with plastic worms and slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits.

Kyle went bass fishin’ on the Harris Chain over the weekend. They caught some bass in Lake Eustis and Lake Dora. Most of their bass were caught on plastic worms and Senko-type baits.

If you do decide to go fishin’, make sure you go to the FWC website, www.MyFWC.com, to check and make sure the ramps are open. I know some of the ramps are closed. You also need to check with local authorities for boat ramp status.

We have a full moon comin’ up next week, on Tuesday, April 7. The fishin’ should continue to be good and the bluegills and shellcrackers should be goin’ on the beds, so the fishin’ should be good startin’ this weekend and into next week. Please make sure you practice safe distancin’ and stay 50 ft. away from the next boat while you are fishin’. Also remember that if you have a pontoon boat, there should be no more than 10 people on the boat.

We will all get through this and I hope and pray that you and families stay safe durin’ this time. See ya next week.

Tip of the week: full moon.

Save a few and good luck!