‘Potato-eating place’ (Apopka) can use recipe for Potato Pie

Celebrated in the 2012 book, Field to Feast, award-winning chef Hari Pulapaka, who founded, along with his wife, Jennifer, Cress Restaurant in Deland, grew up in Mumbai, India, and he is a leader in the sustainable-foods movement in Volusia County. He has formal training at Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Orlando. Among his numerous accolades, he has been nominated for the James Beard Award. A busy individual, who has passed the torch in ownership of the Cress Restaurant, he is an author and associate professor of mathematics at Stetson University. We have one of his recipes, Grilled Wahoo and Shrimp with Creole Vegetables and Shitake-Thyme Grits.

How about Potato Pie that looks absolutely decadent? Allison Chase contributed her recipe to Feeding the Flock, and we have it for you right here.

Savannah Style cookbook has loads of lovely recipes. We are passing on to you some of the great food ideas contained therein, and Sunday Cabbage appears in the top rankings of cabbage recipes.

Spinach Salad is a favorite for many of our readers. This one is from Savannah Style and looks fit for a special occasion.

We have a Hummus recipe for you from Southern Living’s 1996 Annual Recipes. This recipe was contributed by Joan Ranzini of Waynesboro, Virginia.

CHEF HARI PULAPAKA’S

GRILLED WAHOO AND SHRIMP WITH CREOLE VEGETABLES AND

SHIITAKE-THYME GRITS

Recipe from Field to Feast

Grilled Wahoo and Shrimp:

4 (6-oz) wahoo fillets

12 large wild-caught American

shrimp, peeled and deveined

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon low-sodium Creole

spice blend, or to taste

1 tablespoon minced garlic

Coarse salt and freshly ground

black pepper to taste

Creole Vegetables:

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 cup diced Spanish onion

1 cup diced celery

1/2 cup diced red bell pepper

1/2 cup diced green bell pepper

Coarse salt, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper,

to taste

1 cup diced andouille or Cajun

sausage

1 dry or 3 fresh bay leaves

1 cup fresh corn kernels

1 cup fresh lima beans

1 tablespoon minced fresh thyme

1 tablespoon minced fresh

rosemary

1 tablespoon minced garlic

2 cups diced ripe tomatoes

2 cups low-sodium vegetable or chicken stock

1/2 cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley

Shiitake-Thyme Grits:

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 medium Spanish onion,

finely diced

1 dry or 3 fresh bay leaves

1/2 cup thinly sliced shiitake

mushrooms

1 tablespoon minced fresh thyme

Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1/2 cup heavy cream, or more

as needed

1-1/2 cups water, or more as

needed

1/2 cup cup yellow corn grits

Sweet potato chips, for garnish

Chopped fresh parsley, for garnish

Marinate the Fish and Shrimp:

Place wahoo and shrimp in a shallow bowl. Drizzle with oil, rubbing to coat, Sprinkle with Creole spice blend and garlic, rubbing to coat. Refrigerate, covered, for 1 hour.

Make the Vegetables:

1) Heat the oil in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add onion, celery and red and green peppers and cook 5 minutes or until onion and celery are translucent. Season lightly with salt and pepper. 2) Add sausage and sauté 2 to 3 minutes. Add bay leaves, corn, and lima beans and cook 1 minute. Stir in thyme, rosemary, and garlic and cook 30 seconds. Add tomatoes and let mixture simmer for about 2 minutes. Add stock and season with additional salt and pepper to taste. 3) Simmer, stirring periodically, about 30 minutes. Add heavy cream and fresh parsley just before serving.

Prepare the Grits:

1) Melt the butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onions, bay leaves, mushrooms, and thyme and cook until onions turn golden brown. Season lightly with salt and pepper. Add cream and water. 2) When water and cream to a simmer, slowly whisk in grits. Stir for 1 to 2 minutes, or until mixture is smooth. Reduce heat to medium-low. Cook grits, stirring occasionally, 30 to 40 minutes, or until thick and creamy.

Grill the Wahoo and Shrimp and assemble the dish:

1) Season wahoo and shrimp with salt and pepper. Grill shrimp 2 to 3 minutes, turning once. Grill wahoo, turning once, about 5 to 6 minutes, depending on the thickness of the fillet. 2) For each serving, spoon about 1/2 cup cooked grits in a bowl. Top with grilled wahoo and shrimp. Ladle Creole vegetables evenly among servings. Garnish plates with sweet potato chips and parsley.

ALLISON CHASE’S POTATO PIE

FEEDING THE FLOCK

NEW VISION COMMUNITY CHURCH

3 large baking potatoes, peeled

and thinly sliced

1 prepared 9-inch pie crust

3/4 cup grated Swiss, Gruyere, Cheddar, or Parmesan cheese

1 large egg

1-1/2 cup low-fat milk

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme or basil (1 teaspoon dried)

Salt and ground pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Layer potatoes in crust, sprinkling with cheese between layers. In a bowl, mix egg, milk, thyme, salt and pepper. Pour egg mixture over the potatoes and cheese and bake 45-60 minutes or until potatoes are tender and golden brown. Yield: 4-6 servings.

SUNDAY CABBAGE

Recipe from Savannah Style,

a Cookbook by

The Junior League of Savannah, Inc.

1 small to medium head of cabbage

2 eggs, hard-cooked

2 cups milk

2 tablespoons flour

1/2 cup margarine

4 ounces Cheddar cheese

Worcestershire sauce, to taste

Seasoned salt, to taste

Salt and pepper, to taste

Pour milk in small saucepan; bring to a boil. Make flour paste by adding a little milk to the flour. Add boiling milk until it becomes a thick white sauce. Add 1/4 cup margarine, seasoned salt, pepper and cheese. Cut cabbage in wedges and boil until tender, five to seven minutes. Drain cabbage, salt it and toss with remaining 1/4 cup margarine. Place half of the cabbage in a 1-quart dish, dice eggs over top and cover with half of the cheese sauce. Top with buttered bread crumbs; repeat second layer in same order. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 minutes or until bubbly.

SPINACH SALAD

Recipe from Savannah Style, a Cookbook by The Junior League of Savannah, Inc.

1 pound fresh spinach, washed and drained

2 apples, peeled and diced

8 slices bacon, fried and crumbled

1/2 cup almonds, slivered and

sautéed in bacon grease

2 green onions, sliced

Dressing:

1 cup oil

3 tablespoons sugar

2-2/3 teaspoons dry mustard

5 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon

cider vinegar

Blend dressing thoroughly and toss lightly over salad.

SOUTHERN LIVING’S

HUMMUS

Recipe from SOUTHERN LIVING’S 1996 ANNUAL RECIPES

1 (15-oz) can chick-peas, drained

1/4 cup tahini

2 tablespoons chopped fresh

parsley

1 clove garlic

1/3 cup lemon juice

1-1/2 teaspoons ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper

2 tablespoons chopped onion

1 tablespoon reduced-sodium

soy sauce

Position knife blade in food processor; add all ingredients, and process until smooth. Yield: 2 cups.