Police department swears in two new officers

The Apopka Police Department added two new officers to its police force with a swearing-in ceremony on Friday, October 14, at Apopka City Hall. Their starting salary is $51,027 per year, which doesn’t include benefits, but the officers receive benefits as well.

In front of family, police department members, and city officials, Officer Francisco “Frank” Diaz, 40, and Officer Justin Burgos, 19, took an oath to serve and protect. Apopka Police Chief Michael McKinley administered the oath.

As a tradition, each new officer selected family members to pin their police badges to their uniforms.

More of this story appears in the Friday, October 28, issue of The Apopka Chief. Subscribe!

The Apopka Chief and The Planter are weekly community newspapers, independently owned and family operated, that have served the greater Apopka area in Central Florida since 1923 and 1965 respectively.

Follow The Apopka Chief on Facebook.

Follow The Apopka Chief on Twitter.

Follow The Apopka Chief on Instagram.