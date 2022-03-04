Playing for a county championship

The Apopka Memorial Middle School’s girls basketball team advanced to the Orange County championship game that was played Thursday, March 3, past press time. On Monday, February 28, the undefeated Apopka girls team defeated Timber Springs 42-39 in overtime after trailing by 10 points in the fourth quarter to advance to the county championship game, which was played at Wekiva High School. Apopka Middle played Avalon Middle for the county title. The AMMS team is led by coach Picone and coach Griffin, athletic director Mel Bolden Jr.