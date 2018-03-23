Plans early in vacation were soaked by two days with rain

Hello Folks,

Well, can you believe it? I take a week’s vacation and now Mother Nature has decided we need some rain. I agree we do need some rain but not while I’m on vacation! At least the rain was for only a couple of days and the rest of the week had beautiful weather!

I went to the Harris Chain on Monday with a friend from work and didn’t get to fish but 30 minutes before the rain and wind blew us off the lake. We looked at the radar and decided we didn’t need to be on the lake. I did manage to catch one fish. It was a hybrid bass and that was it before the rain started.

Rick and I d

id go fishin’ on John’s Lake last week. We were able to catch and release 10 bass up to 3.5 lbs. each. We caught all of our bass on slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits. If you want to catch some specks, you need to go to Lake Woodruff off the St. Johns River. Folks are catchin’ limits of specks on jigs tipped with a minner. Drift open water or fish near the grass beds throughout the lake. Some specks can be caught in Lake Monroe by driftin’ open water with jigs tipped with a minner. The same thing goes for the Harris Chain and the Kissimmee Chain.

The bass fishin’ has been good in the Kissimmee Chain. Folks are gettin’ on the water early and fishin’ the shoreline cover with plastic toads and frogs early in the mornin’. Once the sun gets up, try fishin’ the submerged hydrilla beds or flippin’ the heavy cover for bass. Fishin’ the edges of the hydrilla beds with a slow-sinkin’ Senko-type bait will get you a bite. If you can find the right edge, you should be able to catch some bass in those types of areas.

The bass fishin’ has been good up until early this week when I tried to go. The front that came through earlier this week should pick it back up. Look for offshore hydrilla beds and eel-grass beds thoughout the chain. You will do well with plastic worms and slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits. You can also try fishin’ with swim-baits and chatter-baits in those same areas. If we get some rain this week, you can also look for areas where there is water flowin’ into the lake. There, you will usually find some bass hangin’ around feedin’ on the bait-fish.

Captain Paul Solomon has been takin’ his clients to the Butler Chain and so have a lot of guides in our area. They are catchin’ lots of bass draggin’ shiners over and around the hydrilla beds. Paul reported that on a half-day’s trip, you will catch 20 to 30 bass per trip. Paul also reports that you can catch some bass on speed worms and slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits as well. We have another full moon comin’ up at the end of the month so if we don’t get any real cold fronts, the fishin’ should remain steady for the next couple of weeks.

Well, that’s it for this week. Hope to see you on the water real soon.

Tip of the week: Butler Chain.

Save a few and good luck!