Planning a holiday vacation? Workplace Screening Intelligence offers a rapid COVID-19 Antigen test with results in 15 minutes

The holidays are fast approaching, and perhaps you want to plan a vacation or long weekend get-away. For most families, deciding to travel during the holidays has always been easy. Normally, you would fly to your destination and enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving or Christmas with family and friends. That’s how it’s always been for families considering their holiday travel plans. The lingering delta variant might be holding them back, but the need to see loved ones, and uphold tradition is pulling them back toward airports, cruise lines and the highways.

If you plan to travel, it’s good to know that you can easily get a rapid COVID-19 Antigen test with results within 15 minutes. Does your destination require a PCR lab test? PCR results come back in 24-36 hours with no wait time when you have an appointment. Located in Apopka, Workplace Screening Intellegence always has same day appointments available with fast and friendly service.

Workplace Screening Intellegence offers COVID-19 screening for the general public, employers, and employees. Plus, they offer drug testing at over 15,000 collection sites in the United States as well as clinical laboratory screening to keep you and/or your workplace healthy and productive.

Workplace Screening Intelligence provides a wide range of services that includes clinical laboratory testing, employment drug testing, parental drug testing, and DNA paternity testing, as well as COVID-19 screening and so much more.

If you need employee drug testing, DOT testing or testing for COVID-19, we have many available testing sites including academic, commercial, and private laboratories that conduct COVID-19 testing all over the USA. If you are looking for a reliable, local testing service that you can trust, Workplace Screening Intelligence is here for your testing needs. They’re reliable, fast, and affordable. For individual or business needs, you can schedule online or by phone. With so many different tests, here is what they offer:

Antibody Testing- (recent infection and past exposure) – 15 minute results

At Home PCR Molecular- (detects current infection) – This test can be shipped anywhere in the United States. Saliva (great alternative to nasal swabs). Results in 1-2 days – ideal for travel, return to work and proving absence of COVID-19

Antigen Testing (detects current infection) -15 minute results

In addition to COVID-19 testing, they also provide drug screenings. There are still many misconceptions among employers about substance abuse in the workplace. Employers can no longer ignore who is using drugs and alcohol. When employers need to ensure safety and security, Workplace Screening Intelligence is the one company you can trust. Their service and years of experience ensure accurate results in a timely manner so the employer can make better informed decisions about its employees and the safety and security of the workplace.

Workplace Screening Intelligence offers DOT and non-DOT testing. Their drug testing services use the latest technology available to identify illicit substances in employees. Multiple collection sites nationwide are a part of their network. They can also arrange for onsite testing, which is especially productive for random testing or mass hiring. Medical review officers can validate the test results and they also provide support for company policy development on drug testing.

There are many reasons to use Workplace Screening Intelligence:

Need to know about COVID-19 now

Compliance with state and federal regulations

Reduce accidents in the workplace

Improve your team’s productivity

Decrease absenteeism and employee turnover which affects your bottom line

Provide a safer and more secure work environment

Quicker hiring decisions

Mitigate risk test

Workplace Screening Intelligence offers full-service laboratory testing for all your testing needs.

To book an appointment, visit them at www.workplacescreening.com or call them at 1-800-338-5515. Located inside the Well Activity Center / Sports Complex at 110 Athletes Row, Apopka, FL 32703.

Advertisement