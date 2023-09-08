Pizza recipe is made with refrigerated pizza crust, ham and pineapple

From Charleston Receipts, submitted by Mrs. R. O. Dion, Hasenpfeffer is a German recipe for cooking rabbit. The process starts with a soak time, some say of up to four days, but this recipe says two days. The soaking may apply more to wild rabbit. From one who used to raise and eat rabbits, I can attest that it really is a delicious meat to cook and serve. I never fixed Hasenpfeffer, but I used to braise it, which is covering it tightly and roasting and steaming, but not stewing. You can probably ask your butcher for domestic rabbit.

Chicken Mediterranean from Southern Living’s All-Time Favorites looks delicious and won’t take too long to cook once you marinate the dish for two hours.

Here is a recipe for Country Fried Cabbage from The Original Country Cookbook. As it calls for bacon fat, you may choose to replace it with butter or vegetable fat, if you do not use pork. This cabbage recipe is from the little paperback cookbook that a friend gave me more than 40 years ago! It was published by Paragon Products, Inc., in Pompano Beach in 1976. The introduction says, regarding the recipes, “They come from a period in America when work was hard and appetites big. All have been tested and edited carefully for accuracy. These recipes call for basic natural ingredients and do not need today’s artificial this and imitation that!”

Weight lifter Bryan Jacob of Alpharetta, Georgia, opts for this sweet-and-savory pizza based on his favorite selection at Everybody’s Pizza, near Emory University in Atlanta. Sliced into thin wedges, it’s a crowd-pleasing appetizer. He submitted this tasty recipe to Southern Living’s 1996 Annual Recipes.

We have a Hummus recipe for you from Southern Living’s 1996 Annual Recipes. This recipe was contributed by Joan Ranzini of Waynesboro, Virginia.

From The New York Times NEW Natural Foods Cookbook, by Jean Hewitt, we have Apricot Bar Cookies.

MRS. R. O. DION’S (ELEANOR WALKER) HASENPFEFFER

Recipe from Charleston Receipts, America’s Oldest Junior League Cookbook in Print,

a Cookbook by The Junior League of Charleston, Inc.

1 rabbit

Vinegar and water

1 sliced onion

Butter

3 cloves

1 bay leaf

1 cup thick sour cream

Salt and pepper

Disjoint rabbit, wash and place in crock or jar with enough vinegar and water in equal parts to cover. Add onion, a few cloves, bay leaf, salt and pepper to taste. Let the meat soak for two days. Then wipe dry and brown in hot butter, turning frequently. Slowly add some of the solution used for soaking the meat to the depth of one quarter of an inch. Cover tightly and simmer until done (about 30 minutes). Do not boil. Just before serving, stir sour cream into sauce.

CHICKEN MEDITERRANEAN

Recipe from Southern Living

All-Time Favorites

1/2 pound skinned and boned chicken breasts, cut into cubes

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 (14-1/2 ounce) can diced

tomatoes, undrained

1/4 cup kalamata olives, pitted

and chopped

1/2 teaspoon dried parsley flakes

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/3 cup crumbled feta cheese

4 ounces penne pasta, cooked

Combine first three ingredients in a zip-top plastic freezer bag. Seal and chill two hours.

Cook chicken mixture in a large skillet over medium-high heat for eight minutes or until chicken is done; remove from skillet. Add tomatoes and next four ingredients to skillet. Reduce heat, and simmer, stirring often for seven minutes.

Return chicken to skillet. Sprinkle with feta cheese, and remove from heat. Cover and let stand five minutes. Serve immediately over hot cooked pasta.

Makes two servings.

Note: To serve four, use one (14-1/2 ounce) can diced tomatoes and double all other ingredients. Cook chicken mixture eight to ten minutes or until done; remove from skillet. Add tomatoes and next four ingredients to skillet. Reduce heat, and simmer, stirring often, seven to eight minutes.

COUNTRY FRIED CABBAGE

Recipe from Paragon Products, Inc., The Original Country

Cookbook

1 small head green cabbage,

shredded

3 tablespoons (or more) bacon fat

2 teaspoons red pepper flakes

Salt to taste

Wash cabbage and shred by cutting into quarters, then making thin slices across the cut sides of the cabbage. Discard the core and any tough ribs. Heat bacon fat in iron Dutch oven, put in the cabbage, and stir until it is all glistening. Lower the heat, add pepper flakes, and continue cooking and turning until it is barely tender.

SOUTHERN LIVING’S

HAM-AND-PINEAPPLE PIZZA

Recipe from SOUTHERN LIVING’S 1996 ANNUAL RECIPES

1 (12-inch) refrigerated baked

pizza crust

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 cup pizza sauce

2 cups chopped smoked ham

1 (20-ounce) can pineapple tidbits, well-drained

1/2 cup (2 ounces) shredded

mozzarella cheese

1 cup (4 ounces) shredded

provolone cheese

Brush pizza crust with olive oil and spread pizza sauce evenly over crust. Top sauce evenly with ham and pineapple; sprinkle with cheeses. Bake at 425 degrees for 10 minutes or until cheese melts and crust is lightly browned. Yield: 1 (12-inch) pizza.

NOTE: For pizza crust, we used Mama Mary’s, available in the refrigerator section of your local supermarket.

SOUTHERN LIVING’S HUMMUS

Recipe from SOUTHERN LIVING’S 1996 ANNUAL RECIPES

1 (15-oz) can chick-peas, drained

1/4 cup tahini

2 tablespoons chopped fresh

parsley

1 clove garlic

1/3 cup lemon juice

1-1/2 teaspoons ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper

2 tablespoons chopped onion

1 tablespoon reduced-sodium

soy sauce

Position knife blade in food processor; add all ingredients, and process until smooth. Yield: 2 cups.

APRICOT BAR COOKIES

THE NEW YORK TIMES NEW

NATURAL FOODS COOKBOOK

Copyright 1982 by Jean Hewitt

1/2 cup honey

1/3 cup molasses

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1-1/2 cups steel cut oats

1 cup whole wheat flour

1/2 cup wheat germ

3 tablespoons soy flour

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 cup cut-up unsulphured

apricots

1 cup raisins

1/2 cup sunflower seed kernels

or pumpkin seeds

Orange juice, if necessary

1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. 2. Beat together the honey, molasses, and oil very well in an electric mixer, electric blender, or food processor. 3. In a large bowl, combine the oats, whole-wheat flour, wheat germ, soy flour, and salt. Pour in the honey mixture and stir to moisten the dry ingredients. 4. Add the apricots, raisins, and sunflower seed kernels and mix well. If the mixture is very stiff, add a small amount of orange juice.

Press the mixture into a well-oiled 9-inch square baking pan. Bake for 20 minutes. Cool in the pan. Cut into squares.

Yield: Sixteen squares.