Pick your color, choose your style of transition signature and mirror lenses at Optical Eyeland

There is no question that the Florida sun reflection and glare can be hard on your eyes. And, you can always benefit from seeing life with just the right amount of light.

The new generation Transitions lenses are a great option for people of all ages. They darken faster, and fade back quicker.

Transitions lenses help reduce glare, eye fatigue, and strain to create more effortless sight. All Transitions lenses block 100% of UV rays and help protect against harmful blue light from digital devices, screens, and especially bright sun.

Now available at Optical Eyeland are the Transitions XTRActive style mirrors in six new colors. “People are increasingly trending toward bold, personalized fashion choices, and the new Transitions Signature lens style colors reflect this trend. Along with the existing Transitions Signature lens iconic colors of gray, brown and graphite green, the new colors offer a palette with a choice for virtually every consumer,” stated Optical Eyeland co-owner Julie Bayly.

“The Transitions Signature lens style colors and Transitions XTRActive style mirrors open the door to a new, fashion-conscious wearer, who wants to create a unique, personalized look with their lenses and frames. These new color and style choices will help consumers see Transitions Light Intelligent Lenses as a product that can help enhance their level of self-expression, while still helping to protect their eyes from UV and harmful blue light,” states Julie Bayly. Julie went on to say, “The new Transitions XTRActive style mirrors create an on-trend mirror finish with a hint of color. The six new mirror colors offer something for everyone.”

The new Transitions colors are:

• Sapphire – a bright, exciting hue that brings a cool factor

• Amethyst – a sophisticated shade with a contemporary twist

• Amber – for a vintage look that is both timeless and of-the-moment

• Emerald – trendy and versatile, matching a variety of styles

The new Transitions XTRActive style mirror colors are:

• Gold – a smooth and warm shade complementing all skin tones

• Silver Shadow – a classic silver-gray color

• Red – a rich scarlet mirror for a sporty experience

• Pink – an infusion of crimson hues

• Blue – a chill color for a stylish and trendy look

• Green – a radiant color with an earthy feeling

Outdoors, the new Transitions XTRActive

style lenses have a mirror finish, and provide “intelligent visual comfort and hassle-free protection from UV and harmful blue light, thanks to the advanced Transitions XTRActive technology. Indoors, the mirror fades to a light reflection with a hint of color.

Optical Eyeland is also pleased to announce that the new Acuvue Oasys with Transitions contact lenses will be released on April 1, 2019.

Optical Eyeland accepts most insurance plans, and if they’re not on your provider list, give them a call and they will try to match your plan’s discounts.

Optical Eyeland is located at 730 S.

Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, on the corner of U.S. Highway 441 and Sheeler Road, next door to the Race Trac gas station. Their hours of operation are Monday, 8:30.a.m. – 6.p.m., Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5.p.m., Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Remember to take every precaution to preserve good eye health. Call Optical Eyeland today at 407-880-0335 to schedule an appointment. Se habla Espanol.

