Greater Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes Passionity Steak and Sushi Bar, 2107 E Semoran Blvd., Apopka, with a grand opening ribbon cutting. Members of the ambassadors for the Chamber, board members, friends, and elected officials look on as Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson (holding scissors) and (to the mayor’s left) Cate Manley, president and CEO of the Chamber, and others enjoy comments made by Passionity’s owners Vincent To and Helen Ha (to the right of the mayor).