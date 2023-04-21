Park Avenue Animal Hospital offers helpful hints to protect pets from fleas and ticks

Since 2008, Park Avenue Animal Hospital has been providing a wide variety of services to keep your furry, four-legged friends in the best of health. With cutting edge technology and the bedside manner of a small-town doctor, they’re equipped to handle almost any ailment your pet may face.

Now that the warmer weather has arrived, it’s important to mention the importance of flea and tick prevention. Fleas and ticks don’t just cause your pet discomfort through bites, they can also lead to serious diseases. The cost of prevention is always less than the cost of treatment, so make sure your pet is protected.

Flea and tick preventatives are simple, convenient, and effective at killing parasites that are attracted to your pet.

Tick and flea preventative should be administered year-round starting at 8 weeks of age. Although ticks and fleas tend to show up in the warmer months when more time is spent outdoors, larvae and adults can hide out in a multitude of places, such as other animals, bushes, and shrubbery, as well as in flooring, carpets, and sofas in your home.

Make “tick checks” part of your routine. When you settle down with your pet, pay close attention. If you spot a tick, remove it right away with a pair of fine-tipped tweezers. Grasp the tick as close to the skin as possible and pull directly outward with steady force. Don’t forget to disinfect the bite area thoroughly after tick removal.

Your pet may not show symptoms of being bitten by a tick or flea right away. In most cases, you will not actually see a tick or flea unless your pet has an allergic reaction to the bite(s). Only a blood test can confirm an illness was transmitted by a tick or flea.

While dogs and cats are by far the most popular choice for most pet owners, the doctors at Park Avenue Animal Hospital have a special place in their hearts for all animals, furry, feathery, or scaly.

With more than 60 years of combined quality veterinary experience, the doctors have gone well beyond standard veterinary education and practice to further their knowledge of animal care to include reptiles, rabbits, ferrets, birds, guinea pigs, and more. Whether it’s an annual checkup or a critical emergency, they are prepared to handle any situation.

Fully equipped with diagnostic and surgical tools to meet practically any situation, Park Avenue Animal Hospital can provide reasonably priced medical and surgical care without sacrificing quality, in a setting designed to take the stress out of visiting your vet.

Routine examinations, vaccines, dentistry, and nutritional and behavioral advice are just some of the services provided by the doctors and staff in a beautiful office that is as comfortable as your own home.

With Park Avenue Animal Hospital’s convenient location at 847 N. Park Avenue (Rock Springs Road) in Apopka, affordable help for all your pets is readily available!

Whether dog or cat, ferret or chinchilla, gecko or bearded dragon, parakeet or macaw (even the occasional hawk or owl!), at Park Avenue Animal Hospital, the goal remains unchanged: to provide affordable healthcare for pets without sacrificing quality medical care, and to provide consistent, reliable information for pet owners to help them make the best decisions for their pets’ health.

You’ll find that the staff at Park Avenue Animal Hospital think of their clients and the people of Apopka as part of their family. They are proud of their community and strive to make sure that everyone feels welcome in their clinic.

Call today at 407-880-9446 to schedule an appointment or visit them online at www.parkavenuevets.com.

