Park Avenue Animal Hospital is a full-service small animal hospital, and since 2010, they have been voted best vet in Apopka in the Best of Apopka contest. They are honored to serve the families and fine furry friends of this great community! They would like to extend their sincere thank you for everyone who has voted for them over the years.

Their experienced doctors and highly trained staff of professionals are dedicated to providing you and your pet with preventative and emergency medical procedures.

At Park Avenue Animal Hospital, they believe in doing everything possible to ensure your pet’s health and quality of life. As with people, diagnosing illnesses and diseases early on will greatly help the chances of restoring your pet to their optimal health.

Annual exams should include basic blood work and urine lab work, as well as examination of the physical body. In addition to the annual exams, surgery, radiology, other medical treatment, bathing, and dentistry, there are other procedures that can be assessed and performed at this Apopka location.

Park Avenue Animal Hospital also offers boarding services. Make your reservations early! Your pets must meet the minimum requirements to be able to stay with them, such as Bordetella shots. Call for current pricing and requirements.

Park Avenue Animal Hospital is owned and operated by two local doctors, Dr. Rubinstein and Dr. Turgai.

In 1987, Dr. Rick Rubinstein graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. He went on to attend the University of Florida Veterinary School at Gainesville, Florida, where he graduated with honors in 1992. After being the proud owner of Tuscawilla Oaks Animal Hospital in Winter Springs for 14 years, he decided to open a new practice in Apopka to be closer to home.

Hailing from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Dr. John Turgai attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree. He continued his education by attending the University of Wisconsin Veterinarian School and moved to Central Florida in 1992.

Recently, Dr. Brianne Nelson joined the team at Park Avenue Animal Hospital. Throughout her studies at the University of Florida, Dr. Nelson was always drawn to understanding the “whys” of animal behavior. With Dr. Nelson’s knowledge of behavior modification and training, she loves to help her clients tailor their pet’s environment and attitude to optimize pet and family life.

Park Avenue Animal Hospital offers multiple pet discounts and works with local rescue groups. They are also associated with the Central Florida Veterinary Emergency Clinic and are active in many local associations and community events.

The doctors at Park Avenue Animal Hospital have over 30 years of combined experience, practicing cutting-edge methodologies, with a touch of an old-country doctor’s bedside manner.

You can visit Park Avenue Animal Hospital at 847 N. Park Avenue in Apopka. Their hours are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, from 8 a.m. to noon. You can also visit them online at www.parkavenuevets.com. They can be reached by phone at 407-880-9446 or by fax at 407-884-5654.

