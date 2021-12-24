Parade award winners

The Foliage Sertoma Club of Apopka, which organizes the Apopka Christmas Parade, gave its annual parade awards December 15 at the Apopka City Council meeting. Shown are the members of the City Council and Sertoma President Lorena Potter (white shirt, red jacket) along with the award winners. The groups winning awards were Most Creative-Turning Pointe Dance; Marching and Performing-Rosie O’Grady’s Pipe Band; Best Band-Apopka High School marching band; Best Float-AdventHealth; Best of Theme-Trinity Christian School; and Special Recognition-The Axe Hole.