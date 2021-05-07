Pair your favorite meat with Best Barbecue Coleslaw for Memorial Day

Pot Roast for Crock-Pot is submitted by Pat Ariotta in Sharing Our Finest Cookbook put out by the Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association. We thank that fine organization for all they do.

Every time the subject of pulled pork is brought up, I think of this recipe from Margaret Biddle, one of our readers.

She had worked the midnight shift the night before a family gathering and knew she had no time to prepare her pulled pork before she had to leave for the celebration. It is very simple. Just put the Boston butt in the crockpot overnight and finish it up the next morning. It is sooo yummy!

From Paths of Sunshine Cookbook, try their Lemon Buttered Carrots. It is simple and very tasty.

From Southern Living All-time Favorites, we picked out their Best Barbecue Coleslaw.

Memorial Day is coming up soon and is a favorite time to cook out on the grill or smoke those pork butts for pulled pork, and don’t forget pulled chicken. These favorite meats are simply begging for coleslaw to go on the bun.

June Shannon shares her Savannah Red Rice in Feeding the Flock from New Vision Community Church.

You will find Judy Peeler’s Broccoli Slaw Salad is crunchy and delicious. Our friends at New Vision Community Church put together their cookbook, Feeding the Flock, and share their recipes with us.

We have Cheese Roll Biscuits submitted by Mrs. Alice Green in Plains Pot Pourri. You simply use your favorite biscuit recipe, roll it out like a jelly roll, spread cheese and sprinkle a little red pepper on it, cut the dough, lay the pinwheels out on your baking pan and bake. You have your cheese biscuits!

From The Apopka Woman’s Club, What’s Cookin’?, we have Josephine Ryan’s Blueberry Dessert. We appreciate the fine ladies of the Woman’s Club and thank them for sharing.

PAT ARIOTTA’S POT ROAST

FOR CROCK-POT

Recipe from Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association,

Sharing Our Finest Cookbook

2 or 3 potatoes, pared and sliced

2 or 3 carrots, pared and sliced

1 to 2 onions, peeled and sliced

Salt and pepper to taste

3 to 4 pound brisket, rump or pot roast

1/2 cup water or beef consomme

Put vegetables in bottom of crock-pot. Salt and pepper meat. Place meat in pot on top of vegetables. Add liquid. Cover and cook on low for 10 to 12 hours or high for 4 to 5 hours. Remove meat and vegetables with spatula or wide spoon. Serve hot.

MARGARET BIDDLE’S

CROCKPOT PULLED PORK

Contributed by Reader of The Apopka Chief

1 fresh Boston butt (about 4-5 pounds)

4 medium onions chopped

1 cup chili sauce

1/2 cup BBQ sauce of your choice

4 tablespoons Worcestershire

1 cup tomato sauce

4 tablespoons Tabasco, or amount of your choice

3 tablespoons brown sugar

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

Juice from two lemons

1/2 teaspoon dry mustard

2 teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons black pepper

Trim Boston butt of excess fat and put in crockpot overnight on high. Meat will be falling from the bone and swimming in juice. Remove 1-1/2 cups of juice from meat, otherwise it will be too soupy. Shred meat and add other ingredients. Let simmer another 2 hours. Serve on hamburger buns.

LEMON BUTTERED CARROTS

Recipe from Florida Federation of Garden Clubs

Paths of Sunshine Cookbook

3 tablespoons butter

6 medium carrots, sliced

1 medium apple, peeled and sliced

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

1 teaspoon grated lemon peel

salt to taste

In medium skillet, combine margarine and carrots. Cook, covered, about 10 minutes or until almost tender, stirring occasionally. Add apple and continue cooking about 5 minutes. Stir in parsley and lemon peel. Salt lightly. Serve hot. Serves 4 to 5.

BEST BARBECUE COLESLAW

Recipe from Southern Living All-Time Favorites

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup milk

1/4 cup buttermilk

2-1/2 tablespoons lemon juice

1-1/2 tablespoons white vinegar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

2 (10-ounce) packages finely shredded cabbage

1 carrot, shredded

Whisk together first eight ingredients in a large bowl; add vegetables, tossing to coat. Cover and chill at least two hours. Makes 8 to 10 servings.

JUNE SHANNON’S

SAVANNAH RED RICE

Recipe from Feeding The Flock, New Vision Community Church

1/4 pound bacon

1/2 cup chopped onion

2 cups raw rice

2 cups tomatoes, diced

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/8 teaspoon Tabasco sauce

Fry bacon crisp; remove from pan. Saute onions in bacon fat. Add washed rice, tomatoes, seasonings and crumbled bacon. Cook 10 minutes over low heat. Pour into one quart casserole dish and cover tightly. Bake at 350 degrees for one hour, stirring with fork twice. Serves 8 to 10.

JUDY PEELER’S

BROCCOLI SLAW SALAD

Recipe from New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock

Salad:

1 package broccoli slaw

3 green onions, sliced

2 to 3 ounce package Oriental flavor Ramen noodles, separated from seasoning packet

1/2 to 1 cup sunflower seed

1/3 cup slivered almonds

Crush noodles in package. Mix all salad ingredients together 40 to 45 minutes before eating.

Dressing:

1 cup oil

1/2 cup sugar

1/3 cup vinegar

2 flavor packets from Ramen noodle package, Oriental flavor

Mix dressing ingredients and refrigerate for up to two hours before serving over slaw.

MRS. ALICE GREEN’S

CHEESE ROLL BISCUITS

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia Plains Pot Pourri

Roll your favorite biscuit dough recipe to 1/4-inch thickness, spread generously with grated cheese. Sprinkle with red pepper, roll up like a jelly roll. Cut 1/2-inch or more across the roll, place on greased baking sheet and bake in moderate oven (350 degrees) until done and brown. They are good hot or cold. Leave space for biscuit to spread on baking sheet.

JOSEPHINE RYAN’S

BLUEBERRY DESSERT

Recipe from The Apopka Woman’s Club, What’s Cookin’?

Graham crackers

1/4 cup melted butter

1/4 cup sugar

8 ounces cream cheese

2 eggs

1/4 cup sugar

Milk

Whipped cream

Make a pastry of crushed graham crackers, 1/4 cup melted butter, and 1/4 cup sugar. Reserve a little for topping. Combine cream cheese, two eggs, 1/4 cup sugar, and enough milk to make it soupy. Spread on top of crust and bake 15 minutes in 325-degree oven. Cool and add one can Comstock blueberry mix (any flavor does well). Top with whipped cream. Sprinkle reserved Graham crackers over the top. Put in refrigerator overnight or for at least two hours.