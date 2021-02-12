Oven baked, Dry-Rubbed Baby Back Ribs is simple and delicious

According to Robert, the contributor to AllRecipes.com, “This crab cake recipe is the true crab cake with no fillers and no heavy spices, all crab meat. It has been in my family for generations.” A reviewer observed, “I used Old Bay seasoning instead of parsley and didn’t use mayo and it still came out great!”

Dry rubbed ribs from Palmetto Creek Farms comes from the book titled From Field to Feast. This is simple to prepare and absolutely delicious. The ribs are oven baked in heavy-duty foil packets you make and seal around the ribs, great for folks who don’t want to fool around with a grill or smoker. I saw the temperature, “250 degrees” and thought I must have made a mistake. But no, the book really says “250 degrees for 2- to 2-1/2 hours.”

The Apopka Historical Society shares their recipe for Potatoes Italian in Preserving the Big Potato. We thank those wonderful folks for all the good work they do for our community.

Zucchini casserole from Paths of Sunshine published by the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs, is wonderful. Try it. You’ll like it!

Susie Sams’ Mexican Black Bean Salad, is one of the recipes we have from a Taste of Heaven, from our friends over at First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda.

The recipe below for Double Chocolate Pie is from AllRecipes.com and said to be “rich and chocolaty, a truly sinful pie!” Chocolate fans will love it! Garnish each slice with whipped topping.

Sis Pitman’s Apple Dumplings comes from one of our old favorites, Treasures and Pleasures. Try the baking powder that doesn’t have aluminum in the ingredients. It only costs a few cents more and leaves no bitter taste.

TRUE MARYLAND CRAB CAKES

BY ROBERT ON ALLRECIPES.COM

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons pancake mix

1 tablespoon prepared yellow mustard

3 tablespoons mayonnaise, or to taste

1 egg beaten

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

1 pound cooked crabmeat, flaked

3 cups vegetable oil for frying

Directions:

1) In a medium bowl, stir together the pancake mix, mustard, mayonnaise, egg and parsley until well blended. Fold in the crabmeat. Form into 3-inch patties. 2) Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium to medium high heat. There should be enough oil to reach halfway up the sides of the crab cakes. When the oil is hot, carefully place the patties in the pan. Fry until golden brown on each side, about 8 minutes per side. If patties are browning too fast, reduce the heat. Drain on paper towels, and serve immediately. Yield 8 crab cakes, about 4 servings.

PALMETTO CREEK FARMS,

AVON PARK, DRY-RUBBED

BABY BACK RIBS

Recipe from Field to Feast

1/4 cup packed dark brown sugar

1/4 cup paprika

1/4 cup ancho chili powder (dark Mexican chili powder)

4 teaspoons coarse salt

4 teaspoons smoked paprika

4 teaspoons cumin

4 teaspoons cayenne

4 (2-pound) slabs loin back ribs, membrane removed (ask your butcher to do this for you)

For the rub:

Mix brown sugar, paprika, ancho chili powder, salt, smoked paprika, cumin, and cayenne in a small bowl, making sure to break up chunks of brown sugar.

Put ribs bone side up on sheet pan. Season each slab with rub on both sides. Refrigerate at least 1 hour, loosely covered.

Heat oven to 250 degrees Fahrenheit. Cut four (12- by 12-inch) square sheets of heavy-duty aluminum foil. Put a slab of ribs, meat side up, on a sheet of foil. Fold ends to make loose packet around each slab; seal. Put packets on sheet pan. Bake 2- to 2-1/2 hours. Check ribs for doneness by gently pulling on bones. When they begin to pull away from meat, they are ready to serve.

POTATOES ITALIAN

Recipe from Apopka Historical Society Preserving the Big Potato

4 large baking potatoes

1 teaspoon olive oil

3 medium tomatoes, sliced

1 large Spanish onion, sliced thin

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 cup provolone cheese

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1/2 teaspoon oregano

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1-1/2 tablespoon butter

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Peel and slice potatoes 1/4-inch thick. Oil a 9 x 13-inch casserole with the olive oil. Combine the three cheeses. Arrange potatoes, tomatoes, and onion slices in layers, sprinkling each layer with cheeses and seasonings, ending with a layer of potatoes sprinkled with the cheeses and seasonings. Dot with butter and bake uncovered for 50 minutes or until vegetables are tender and the top brown.

ZUCCHINI CASSEROLE

Recipe from

Florida Federation of Garden Clubs

Paths of Sunshine Cookbook

4 cups sliced zucchini

2 cups boiling water

2 eggs

1 cup mayonnaise

1 chopped onion

1/4 cup chopped green pepper

1 cup Parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon butter

2 tablespoons buttered breadcrumbs (optional)

Cook zucchini in water until just tender, then drain. In a large bowl, beat eggs, stir in mayonnaise, onion, green pepper, cheese, salt, and pepper. Add zucchini. Turn into a greased 1-1/2 quart baking dish. Dot with butter and sprinkle with breadcrumbs. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until bubbly. Serves six.

SUSIE SAMS’

MEXICAN BLACK BEAN SALAD

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church, Punta Gorda, Florida

A Taste of Heaven

1 (8-ounce) carton sour cream

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon taco seasoning

1 large head green leaf lettuce, torn (about 10 cups)

2 cups (8-ounces) shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup chopped purple onion

2 (15-ounce) cans black beans, drained

2 large tomatoes, chopped

Corn chips, crushed

Combine sour cream, cilantro, and taco seasoning in a large bowl, stirring well. Add lettuce, then cheese, onion, black beans, and chopped tomatoes. Toss well. Sprinkle with crushed corn chips and serve immediately. Yield: 6 servings.

DOUBLE CHOCOLATE PIE

Recipe from AllRecipes.com

Ingredients:

1 9-inch pie crust, baked

1-1/2 cups white sugar

1/3 cup cornstarch

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 cups milk

3/4 cup semisweet chocolate chips

2 1-ounce squares unsweetened chocolate, chopped

4 egg yolks, beaten

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Directions:

1) Combine sugar, cornstarch, and salt in a 2-quart saucepan. Stir in milk gradually. Add chocolate chips and unsweetened chocolate. Place over medium heat, stirring constantly until mixture thickens and boils. Boil and stir 1 minute. 2) Place egg yolks in a medium heatproof bowl. Gradually pour half of chocolate mixture into egg yolks, whisking constantly. 3) Whisk egg yolk mixture back into mixture in saucepan. Place over medium heat and bring back to a boil, stirring constantly. Boil and stir 1 minute. Remove from heat; stir in vanilla extract. 4) Pour mixture into baked pie shell. Press a layer of plastic wrap onto filling. Refrigerate at least 4 hours but no longer than 48 hours. Remove plastic wrap before serving and top with whipped topping.

SIS PITMAN’S APPLE DUMPLINGS

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Apopka, Treasures and Pleasures

6 baking apples

2 cups flour

4 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup shortening

2/3 cup milk

6 tablespoons cinnamon sugar

1-1/2 cups sugar

2 cups water

1/2 cup butter

1 teaspoon vanilla

Sift flour, baking powder and salt together. Cut in shortening. Add the milk and mix together. Roll out and cut into six squares. Slice an apple on each square. Mix 1-1/2 cups sugar with water, butter and vanilla.

Boil mixture for five minutes and pour over dumplings which have been placed in a baking pan.

Sprinkle with cinnamon sugar. Bake at 350 degrees for one hour. May be baked and frozen.