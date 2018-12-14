Our weather has been playin’ havoc with local anglers

Hello Folks,

In case you didn’t notice, it got cold again this week. We have more rain, and possibly storms, comin’ today, Friday, December 14.

The good news is that, by the weekend, the weather should be great and, hopefully, the fishin’ will be good, too.

I talked to a husband-and-wife team who love to fish. They reported that they have been catchin’ some nice specks in Lake Monroe. They caught 40 specks one day last week. They caught all their specks on minners fishin’ ’em naked on a hook. They were fishin’ near the channels thoughout the lake. So, if we get some good weather, the speck fishin’ should be good this comin’ weekend.

Folks are catchin’ some specks in Lake Woodruff on jigs tipped with a minner. Drift open water or try fishin’ around the clumps of hydrilla.

Rick and I got a chance to fish the Harris Chain last week and boy, oh, boy, did we get taken to the cleaners. We fished all day for three bass.

We tried flippin’, top-water, swim-baits, but the only thing we could get ’em to bite was slow-sinkin’ Senko baits and plastic worms.

I guess it was one of those days that they call fishin’ instead of catchin’.

Hey, we still had a good time on the water and that’s what counts.

The bass fishin’ on the Butler Chain has been good. You will catch a lot of small bass but there is always a chance to catch a good ‘un. My buddy Rich fished a tournament on the Butler Chain over the weekend.

The winnin’ five-bass limit weighed in at a little over 13 lbs. There were a lot of bass caught but they were small ones. The biggest bass was around 3.5 lbs.

So, if you want to go out and catch a lot of bass, give the Butler Chain a try.

Lake Fairview has been good for bass fishin’ for the past two weeks. Brian Peine was fishin’ with his son Jacob on Lake Fairview a couple of weeks ago and Jacob caught a nice bass that weighed around 3 lbs.

He caught his bass on a watermelon Senko.

These guys are havin’ a good time catchin’ bass in Lake Fairview and the good thing is it’s close to home.

Folks are catchin’ some nice bass in The Kissimmee Chain. Some nice bass are bein’ caught on shiners. The bass are feedin’ on bait-fish gettin’ ready for the winter.

The next three months will be the best time to catch a big female. You need to try and locate some pads, clumps of hydrilla or eel-grass beds to find the bigger bass. Any mix of this type of grass and you should find some good numbers of bass and maybe a big one.

If you are fortunate enough to catch a nice big bass, please take pictures and get the weight of the bass. Once all that is done, please release the bass back to the water so she can spawn. This will insure future bass fishin’ for our children and grandchildren.

Well, that’s it for this week. I hope you get a chance to go fishin’ real soon.

Tip of the week: shiners.

Save a few and good luck!