Orange sauce with fried pork chops makes for a tasty entrée

Orange Pork Chops from Sharon Bray in Treasures and Pleasures has a tasty sauce. The orange goes very well with pork, and cooking on top of the stove simplifies the chore. Make sure to use your meat thermometer and cook the pork to between 145 and 160 degrees.

One of Southern Living All-Time Favorites recipes is an Editor’s Choice. Maw-Maw’s Chicken Pie. Their comments: “This simple recipe gives rise to a golden, cakelike crust that won rave reviews at the tasting table. Try replacing a portion of the chicken with an equal amount of frozen, thawed vegetables, or stir a cup of shredded cheese into the soup mixture. We especially enjoyed the pie with broccoli and Cheddar cheese.”

Butter and eggs and milk, all fresh, with lovely fresh seafood. It is so adaptable, you can use just about any seafood you have just freshly caught… or bought at the market. Betty Land’s Seafood Souffle comes from What’s Cookin’? a wonderful publication put out by our Apopka Woman’s Club many years ago.

If you love fried green tomatoes, try the recipe we found in The Progressive Farmer’s SOUTHERN Cookbook.

Pat Jania’s Posh Squash is a delicious casserole from New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock.

Southern Living’s All-Time Favorites has their Cream Cheese Banana Nut Bread and several toppings. It looks delicious and you can take your pick of the flavor you want.

SHARON BRAY’S

ORANGE PORK CHOPS

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Apopka, Treasures and Pleasures

Pork chops, 1 thick chop per person

Seasoned flour

2 tablespoons cooking oil

1-1/2 cups orange juice

1/2 cup sherry wine

2 tablespoons soy sauce

Onions

Coat pork chops lightly with flour seasoned with salt and pepper. Brown quickly on both sides in hot oil. Place one thick slice of onion on each chop. Reduce heat to simmer and add orange juice, sherry and soy sauce. Cover and cook over low heat until chops are tender (about 30 to 40 minutes), basting occasionally with sauce. After removing chops, sauce may be thickened, if desired, and spooned over rice.

MAW-MAW’S CHICKEN PIE

Recipe from

Southern Living All-Time Favorites

4 cups chopped cooked chicken

1 (10-3/4-ounce) can cream of chicken soup, undiluted

1-1/2 cups chicken broth

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1-1/2 cups self-rising flour

1 cup buttermilk

1/2 cup butter, melted

1. Place chopped chicken in a lightly greased 12- x 8-inch baking dish. Whisk together soup, broth, and cornstarch; pour mixture evenly over chicken. 2. Whisk together flour, buttermilk, and butter; spoon batter evenly over chicken mixture. 3. Bake at 400 degrees for 40 minutes or until crust is golden brown. Makes 8 servings.

BETTY LAND’S

SEAFOOD SOUFFLE

Recipe from The Apopka Woman’s Club

WHAT’S COOKIN’?

1 pound crab or lobster or shrimp (or enough of each to make a pound)

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon flour

1/2 pint of milk

1/2 teaspoon salt

White or cayenne pepper

Nutmeg to taste

2 eggs, separated

2 tablespoons sherry

Melt butter and mix in the flour to make a paste. Add milk, salt, pepper and nutmeg. Cook in double boiler until thick. When cool, stir in the yolks of eggs, slightly beaten. Add sherry. Now fold in the stiffly beaten whites and crab meat. Put in baking dish and cook at once in pan of hot water in moderate oven, at 350 degrees F for 45 minutes. Serve immediately. Serves six.

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

The Progressive Farmer’s

SOUTHERN Cookbook

4 large green tomatoes

1/2 cup flour or cornmeal

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Cut firm green tomatoes into 1/4-inch slices. Mix flour or cornmeal with salt and pepper. Dip tomatoes in this mixture. Place in heavy skillet containing melted bacon fat. Fry slowly until brown, turning once. Yield: 6 servings.

PAT JANIA’S

POSH SQUASH

Recipe from

New Vision Community Church

Feeding the Flock

2 pounds yellow squash, quartered

2 eggs, slightly beaten

1/4 cup fresh Bell pepper, chopped fine

1/4 cup onion, chopped fine

1 cup mayonnaise

1 cup grated parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Buttered bread crumbs

Slice squash in quarters and boil or steam until tender. Drain thoroughly in colander. Mix with all other ingredients except the buttered bread crumbs and place in buttered casserole dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 30 minutes. When almost done, cover with bread crumbs and let brown in oven.

CREAM CHEESE-BANANA-NUT BREAD

Recipe from

Southern Living All-Time Favorites

3/4 cup butter, softened

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese,

softened

2 cups sugar

2 large eggs

3 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1-1/2 cups mashed bananas

(1-1/4 pounds unpeeled bananas, 4 medium)

1 cup chopped pecans, toasted

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Beat butter and cream cheese at medium speed with an electric mixer until creamy. Gradually add sugar, beating until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating just until blended after each addition.

Combine flour and next three ingredients; gradually add to butter mixture, beating at low speed just until blended. Stir in bananas, pecans, and vanilla. Spoon batter into two greased and floured 8- x 4-inch loaf pans.

Bake at 350 degrees for one hour or until a long wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean and sides pull away from pan, shielding with aluminum foil last 15 minutes to prevent browning, if necessary. Cool bread in pans on wire racks 10 minutes. Remove from pans, and cool 30 minutes on wire racks before slicing.

Makes two loaves.

ORANGE-PECAN-TOPPED CREAM CHEESE-BANANA-NUT BREAD:

Prepare bread batter as directed above, and spoon into desired pans. Sprinkle 1 cup coarsely chopped, toasted pecans evenly over batter in pans. Bake as directed. Cool bread in pans 10 minutes; remove from pans to wire racks. Stir together 1 cup powdered sugar, 3 tablespoons fresh orange juice, and 1 teaspoon grated orange zest until blended. Drizzle evenly over warm bread, and cool 30 minutes on wire racks.

TOASTED COCONUT-TOPPED CREAM CHEESE-BANANA-NUT BREAD:

Prepare and bake bread, as directed above, in desired pans. While bread is baking, stir together 1/4 cup butter, 1/4 cup granulated sugar, 1/4 cup firmly packed brown sugar, and 1/4 cup milk in a small saucepan over medium-high heat; bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Stir in 1 cup sweetened flaked coconut; 1 cup chopped, toasted pecans; and 2 teaspoons vanilla extract. Remove baked bread from oven, and immediately spread tops with coconut mixture. Broil 5-1/2 inches from heat 2 to 3 minutes or just until topping starts to lightly brown. Cool in pans on wire racks 20 minutes. Remove from pans, and cool 30 minutes on wire racks before slicing.

CINNAMON CRISP-TOPPED CREAM CHEESE-BANANA-NUT BREAD:

Prepare bread batter as directed above, and spoon into desired pans. Stir together 1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar; 1/2 cup chopped, toasted pecans; 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour; 1 tablespoon melted butter; and 1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon. Sprinkle mixture evenly over batter. Bake and cool as directed.

PEANUT BUTTER STREUSEL-TOPPED CREAM CHEESE-BANANA-NUT BREAD:

Prepare bread batter as directed above, and spoon into desired pans. Combine 1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour and 1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar in a small bowl. Cut in 1/4 cup butter and 3 tablespoons creamy peanut butter with a pastry blender or fork until mixture resembles small peas. Sprinkle mixture evenly over batter in pans. Bake and cool as directed.