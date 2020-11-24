Orange County will give free PPE to small businesses

Orange County will once again give free personal protective equipment (PPE) to small businesses located in Orange County to help them adhere to CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 50,000 small businesses have already received free packets of face masks and hand sanitizer during prior distributions. The County anticipates serving an additional 5,000 to 7,500 small businesses through this giveaway.

PPE kit distribution will take place on Tuesday, December 1; Wednesday, December 2; and Thursday, December 3, at three pick-up sites: West Orange Park in Winter Garden, Downey Park in Orlando, and Cypress Grove Park also in Orlando. Businesses must pre-register at www.ocfl.net/PPE.

Operating hours for Downey Park and Cypress Grove Park will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. West Orange Park will have operating hours between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.



“We’re offering another round of free distribution because we want to ensure our small businesses continue to follow CDC recommendations and keep both their employees and residents safe,” said Danny Banks, Orange County Director of Public Safety. “Face masks and hand sanitizer make a huge difference in preventing the spread of the virus, so the more we can get out there, the better.”



Orange County’s PPE efforts have been extensive since the pandemic – with nearly 14 million face masks distributed and two million bottles of hand sanitizer given away to community members, organizations and businesses.



In order for small businesses in Orange County to qualify, they must register and complete a brief form at www.ocfl.net/PPE. Businesses must have an appointment and bring their confirmation ticket to one of the pick-up sites. No walk-ins will be accepted. Please note that any person who has the confirmation ticket can pick up the packet of PPE on behalf of the business.

Additionally, eligible small businesses can be either for-profit or non-profit with majority operations located in Orange County and must employ no more than 40 individuals, regardless of full-time or part-time status.



For more information on the pick-up sites and to register, visit www.ocfl.net/PPE. Orange County businesses can also contact 311 for more information.

