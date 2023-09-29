Orange County updating floodplain management plan, seeks public input

Orange County is in the process of updating its floodplain management plan. As part of the planning process, Orange County Public Works will host a virtual public meeting on Thursday, November 2 at 5:30 p.m.

The draft plan will be presented for review and comment. The public is encouraged to provide input on mitigation strategies that the county can implement to protect people and property from flood impacts.

Orange County’s floodplain management plan was last updated in 2017. The plan is used to address flood hazard risks and vulnerabilities and to identify achievable mitigation actions to make our community safer and more resilient to flooding.

This plan assesses local capabilities to implement flood mitigation projects. It identifies a wide range of mitigation actions that the county can pursue to reduce flood risk and protect the people and property of Orange County.

The plan also supports the county’s community rating system participation, which provides flood insurance policyholders in Orange County with a discount on their insurance premiums.

To request online access to the meeting, sign up here.

The Apopka Chief and The Planter are weekly community newspapers, independently owned and family operated, that have served the greater Apopka area in Central Florida since 1923 and 1965 respectively.

Follow The Apopka Chief on Facebook.

Follow The Apopka Chief on Twitter.

Follow The Apopka Chief on Instagram.