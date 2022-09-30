Orange County update on Tropical Storm Ian for Friday, September 30, at 10 a.m.

The following is Orange County’s update on Tropical Storm Ian from the 10 a.m. press briefing on Friday, September 30.

Emergency declaration

Orange County has been added to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) disaster declaration for Florida. This authorizes FEMA to provide individual assistance for residents of Orange County. It also provides 100 percent federal funding for debris removal and emergency, life-saving measures for 30 days.

For more information on FEMA reimbursement for residents please visit disasterassistance.gov.

Public safety partners continue to assess locations for recovery, evacuation, and resident assistance.

Power outages

Electricity provider updates are applicable as of 10 a.m. this morning.

Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC): Approximately 10 percent of customers are without power. At this time, 72 percent of outages have been restored. Customers are asked to visit Orlando Utilities Commission’s storm webpage for additional restoration updates.

Duke Energy: Approximately 35 percent of customers are without power. More than 130,000 customers have had their power restored. The current estimated time of restoration for 90 percent of Duke customers in Orange County is no later than 11:59 p.m., Sunday, October 2. For more information visit Duke Energy.

Utilities service update (unincorporated)

Orange County Utilities personnel are providing essential services to residents and businesses, including ensuring uninterrupted delivery of safe and reliable tap water. Staff have completed initial assessments of our infrastructure and facilities for power outages, damages, and flooding.

For wastewater emergencies such as sewage backing up into a home or the street, please call Orange County Utilities Emergency Dispatch at 407-836-2777. Residents in apartment complexes should report sewer issues to their property management company.

Additional updates are applicable as of 10 a.m. this morning:

Curbside Collection: Regular schedule resumes on Monday, October 3. Residents may experience some delays with yard waste collection for the next few weeks. It is important to remember that yard waste at the curb for regular service is limited to three cubic yards each week and must still be set out according to the guidelines, including limbs cut to three feet in length, tied, and each bundle under 60 pounds. The county will be working on separate collections just for storm debris, details are forthcoming.

Facilities: The Orange County Landfill and Transfer Stations will be closed to the public today, Friday, September 30 with the goal to reopen on Saturday, or Monday at the latest. An updated schedule for operations will be posted on ocfl.net/ian later today.

Lake advisory and boat ramp closures

Orange County Environmental Protection has issued an advisory for all lakes and rivers in Orange County until further notice.

Public boat ramps under the control of Orange County are currently closed. Please refrain from recreation and contact in and around waterbodies. Many of these systems may have been adversely impacted by Hurricane Ian and are experiencing high water levels, potential for contamination, displaced and disoriented wildlife, and submerged structures.

Anyone who has any questions about their lake may email Lakes@ocfl.net.

Watch the conference on the YouTube video stream or on Vimeo. For emergency updates, visit ocfl.net/ian.