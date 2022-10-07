Orange County update on Hurricane Ian for October 6 at 2 p.m.

The following is a list of takeaways from Orange County’s October 6, 2 p.m. update on Hurricane Ian.

Federal assistance

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Individual Assistance can help residents recover after Hurricane Ian. Residents can apply now by visiting disasterassistance.gov, dialing 800-621-3362 or downloading the FEMA mobile app.

Facts sheets and additional information:

*How to Apply for FEMA Assistance After Hurricane Ian

*I Applied for Assistance. What’s Next?

*Understanding Your FEMA Letter

*How to Write an Appeal

*How to Appeal FEMA’s Decision

Additionally, the following resources are available for businesses in need of disaster assistance after Hurricane Ian:

*U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Disaster Assistance

*FloridaJobs

Debris collection

Orange County Public Works debris removal contractors have been deployed to collect large storm debris in unincorporated Orange County. It is important for residents to know:

Separate items to be collected by vegetative debris, construction/demolition debris, appliances and electronics.

Do not stack or lean items on or near trees, poles, fire hydrants or other structures. Additionally, do not block roadways or storm drains.

Haulers may not pick up all items at one time. They will need to make multiple passes through your community to collect all storm debris.

Keep sidewalks clear for students walking to school. Please try to limit the obstruction of sidewalks with debris. For debris information handout, click here.

Shelter

The shelter at South Econ Recreation Center is still available for individuals who may need to relocate from their homes. The shelter location is managed by the American Red Cross of Central Florida.

For more information, visit ocfl.net/shelters.

Parks and recreation closures

South Econ Recreation Center continues as a shelter, and its programs and rentals are canceled until further notice. Moss Park campground remains closed until further notice due to flooding, and Clarcona Horse Park remains closed due to on-going construction. County boat ramps remain closed until further notice.

Community and family services

To date, Orange County Government’s Community and Family Services team has distributed resources to some of the county’s hardest-hit neighborhoods.

+2,700 meals

+1,000 cases of water

All six Orange County Commissioners have been involved in the relief efforts, along with partners including the American Red Cross, FEMA, Salvation Army and Second Harvest Food Bank.

Watch the October 6, 2022, conference on the YouTube Video Stream or on Vimeo. For emergency updates, visit ocfl.net/ian.