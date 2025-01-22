Orange County temporary warming centers to open for the homeless Thursday and Friday evenings

Orange County, Fla. – Due to predicted cold weather, Orange County government will support the Homeless Services Network (HSN) in welcoming residents and people without stable housing to two area warming centers. These temporary locations will complement efforts to meet the needs of the area’s homeless population.

The county’s temporary warming centers will open at 5 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, and Friday, January 24. They close promptly at 9 a.m. the following mornings.

Orange County’s temporary warming center hours will be updated as weather conditions dictate.

A list of items to bring to a Warming Center for residents and pets is available on the county’s website.

Residents with questions and in need of help should contact Orange County’s 311 non-emergency & information office.

Orange County warming center locations

Goldenrod Recreation Center/Goldenrod Park

4863 N Goldenrod Road, Winter Park

It opens at 5 p.m. and closes promptly the following morning at 9 a.m.

Barnett Park Recreation Center Gym

4801 W Colonial Drive, Orlando

It opens at 5 p.m. and closes promptly the following morning at 9 a.m.

Transportation

Regional LYNX buses will provide free rides for individuals seeking transportation to the HSN shelters listed below. Riders must let the LYNX driver know that they need shelter. The LYNX driver will transport those in need to the nearest HSN shelter location.

Orange County Homeless Shelters

Coalition for the Homeless

18 N Terry Avenue, Orlando

The Salvation Army Orlando (Men Only)

624 Lexington Avenue, Orlando

Orlando Union Rescue Mission

3300 West Colonial Drive, Orlando

