Orange County sheriff’s deputies find dead body on roadside

***From the Orange County Sheriff’s Office***



On Tuesday, May 12, at approximately 8:14 a.m., Orange County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the intersection of Plymouth Sorrento Road and Ondich Road in reference to a man-down call. Deputies discovered one man dead on the side of the road.



The death has been determined to be a homicide and an investigation is ongoing.



We do not have an ID for the victim or any details on the manner of death to release at this time.



We will update with an ID when we get it.