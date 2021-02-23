Orange County rental assistance program to launch March 1

Orange County is launching its new Emergency Rental Assistance Program on March 1, which has more than $33 million in federal funds to help with rent assistance for qualifying low-income residents.

Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings announced the new program at the Monday, February 15, COVID-19 press conference in downtown Orlando.

The county is closing the Eviction Diversion Program to new applications in order to finish processing all of them for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

The Eviction Diversion Program, a $13.3-million program that was funded by money from the federal CARES Act, stopped taking new applications on February 19 at 6 p.m. This program assisted Orange County tenants who are in imminent danger of eviction due to COVID-19 and gave the property owner an alternative to eviction.

The Eviction Diversion Program provided up to $4,000 in past due rent paid that was paid directly to the landlord.

Details for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program are available at www.ocfl.net/emergencyrentalassistance.

