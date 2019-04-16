Orange County recruiting poll workers for the 2020 elections

The Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office is currently recruiting poll workers for the 2020 elections.

The office has scheduled orientation sessions from May through July. To become a poll worker, attending an orientation is required, as well as being a registered voter in Orange County, and go to a training class before each election.

A poll worker can earn between $160 – $275 for each election day worked, depending on the position.

“I encourage everyone who loves our community and has a passion for serving others to consider being a poll worker,” said Bill Cowles, Orange County Supervisor of Elections. “Our poll workers are vitally important to the election process, and we provide each with thorough training for their position prior to Election Day. We’re looking for Orange County registered voters who can help us conduct next year’s Presidential Preference Primary in March, Primary Election in August, and the General Election in November.”

Space is limited for each orientation session. For dates and to reserve space, call the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office at 407-836-2070. The orientation session includes information about the requirements for becoming a poll worker, the basic duties for each position, and what a day as a poll worker looks like.

Anyone interested in being a poll worker or having an organization adopt a precinct in 2020 should also call the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office or visit www.ocfelections.com for more information.