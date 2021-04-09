Orange County launching mobile COVID-19 vaccination program

Orange County is launching the Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Program next Monday, offering vaccinations to people age 16 years and older.

The program’s first mobile vaccination site will be at Barber Park in the Conway area (3701 Gatlin Ave., Orlando) from Monday, April 12, through Friday, April 16, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. This will be a drive-through site and up to 1,000 vaccines will be offered per day.

Appointments only will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. To register, visit www.ocfl.net/vaccinesites. Limited walk-ups while supplies last will be 5-7 p.m.

Additional sites for rotations will be dependent on supply and demand.



“The Mayor and County staff are working together to strategically select locations of high need for COVID vaccinations for possible future opportunities,” said Orange County Government Director of Public Safety Danny Banks. “We’re fortunate our Mobile Program is the first time the County is able to be in full control of location and vaccine allocation, so we believe this is a tremendous opportunity to help better serve our community.”

Pfizer is currently the only brand option available for minors and will be offered at the Barber Park site.

Minors must have a parent/guardian present at time of vaccination. People at the site must show proof of Florida residency or part-time Florida residency.

For more information, visit www.ocfl.net/vaccine.

