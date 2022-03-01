Orange County is holding open house meetings on transportation sales tax referendum

Orange County is hosting a series of open house meetings – one in each district – so residents can meet transportation experts about the Transportation Sales Tax Referendum.

District 2 is holding an open house tonight, Tuesday, March 1, 6:30-8 p.m. in the cafeteria of Wekiva High School, 2501 Hiawassee Road, Apopka.

On January 25, the Transportation Sales Tax Referendum effort was relaunched after nearly a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back in 2019, Orange County held over 200 community meetings and received nearly 11,000 surveys on local transportation needs and priorities, according to a news release from the county.

With the pandemic placing transportation efforts on hold, Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings is re-engaging residents by launching an online survey to make sure Orange County’s transportation priorities in 2022 still align with the initial survey.

Orange County is encouraging its residents and those who travel regularly in the county to participate in the open houses and take the transportation survey at www.ocfl.net/transportation. The survey will end on March 31.

This survey is currently available in English and Spanish and is being translated in to Creole.

An extended story will appear in the Friday, March 4, issue of The Apopka Chief. Subscribe today!

The Apopka Chief and The Planter are weekly community newspapers, independently owned and family operated, that have served the greater Apopka area in Central Florida since 1923 and 1965 respectively.

Follow The Apopka Chief on Facebook.

Follow The Apopka Chief on Twitter.

Follow The Apopka Chief on Instagram.