Orange County government assists in notifying public about cold weather warming centers

In preparation for severe cold weather, Orange County government is supporting the Homeless Services Network (HSN) in notifying residents, homeless individuals, and people without stable housing that cold weather warming centers will be available beginning Friday, January 28, at 6 p.m., through Monday morning, January 31.
The overflow sites will help HSN if capacity is reached at HSN’s main warming sites.
For more information about shelters, individuals can call Orange County’s customer service line by dialing 3-1-1 or 407-836-3111.
Main homeless shelters
Coalition for the Homeless Shelter
18 North Terry Avenue
Orlando, Fla. 32801
Warming sites (in case of overflow)
Goldenrod Park Recreation Center Gymnasium
4863 N. Goldenrod Road
Winter Park, Fla. 32792
West Orange Recreation Center Gymnasium
309 S. West Crown Point
Winter Garden, Fla. 34787
Transportation
Regional LYNX buses will provide free rides for individuals seeking transportation to the above listed HSN shelters. Riders must let the LYNX driver know that they need to go to a shelter. The LYNX driver will transport those in need to the nearest HSN shelter location.
Other Shelters Operating in Orange County
The Salvation Army Orlando
416 West Colonial Drive
Orlando
Orlando Union Rescue Mission
3300 West Colonial Drive
Orlando
Matthew’s Hope Ministries
611 Business Park Boulevard #101
Winter Garden
Samaritan Resource Center
9837 East Colonial Drive
Orlando
Covenant House (Youth 18-21 ONLY)
5931 East Colonial Drive
Orlando
Other shelter information in Central Florida
Multiple shelters will be open across Orange County for those in need.