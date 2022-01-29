Orange County government assists in notifying public about cold weather warming centers

In preparation for severe cold weather, Orange County government is supporting the Homeless Services Network (HSN) in notifying residents, homeless individuals, and people without stable housing that cold weather warming centers will be available beginning Friday, January 28, at 6 p.m., through Monday morning, January 31.

The overflow sites will help HSN if capacity is reached at HSN’s main warming sites.

For more information about shelters, individuals can call Orange County’s customer service line by dialing 3-1-1 or 407-836-3111.

Main homeless shelters

Coalition for the Homeless Shelter

18 North Terry Avenue

Orlando, Fla. 32801

Warming sites (in case of overflow)

Goldenrod Park Recreation Center Gymnasium

4863 N. Goldenrod Road

Winter Park, Fla. 32792

West Orange Recreation Center Gymnasium

309 S. West Crown Point

Winter Garden, Fla. 34787

Transportation

Regional LYNX buses will provide free rides for individuals seeking transportation to the above listed HSN shelters. Riders must let the LYNX driver know that they need to go to a shelter. The LYNX driver will transport those in need to the nearest HSN shelter location.

Other Shelters Operating in Orange County

The Salvation Army Orlando

416 West Colonial Drive

Orlando

Orlando Union Rescue Mission

3300 West Colonial Drive

Orlando

Matthew’s Hope Ministries

611 Business Park Boulevard #101

Winter Garden

Samaritan Resource Center

9837 East Colonial Drive

Orlando

Covenant House (Youth 18-21 ONLY)

5931 East Colonial Drive

Orlando

Other shelter information in Central Florida

Multiple shelters will be open across Orange County for those in need.