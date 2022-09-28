Orange County gives Hurricane Ian update

Orange County government gave an update on Hurricane Ian and its possible local impact, as well as advice on what residents can do to stay safe and how the county is responding to the storm.

The news briefing took place at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27, at the Orange County Administration Building in downtown Orlando.

Below are the key takeaways from that briefing.

Weather update

Orange County is now in a hurricane warning, meaning hurricane conditions are expected within the next 36 hours. Rain is expected to be the primary threat, with approximately 12-18 inches. Peak winds are expected on Wednesday afternoon, as high as 74-80 mph.

For more information visit the National Weather Services.

Evacuation consideration

Orange County Fire Rescue crews will be heading out tomorrow, Wednesday, September 28, to all mobile home parks in the county. The crews will be encouraging residents to consider staying with family or friends during the storm. Additionally, Orange County Public Works, along with the Sheriff’s Office, is making every effort to identify areas prone to street flooding and will perform necessary road closures.

Public Works plans on closing a portion of Reams Road, from Bay Court to the Disney Parking Lot, tomorrow, Wednesday, September 28, at 9 a.m. until further notice due to flooding.

Other areas that are prone to flooding, include:

Lakes of Windermere at Peachtree-Reams Road

Oasis-Reams Road

Orla Vista/Westside Manor

Bonny Brooke-Oakridge/John Young

It is recommended residents consider evacuating flood-prone areas sooner rather than later.

Shelter reminder

Orange County Government announces Hurricane Ian shelter locations. The following shelters in Orange County will open tomorrow, Wednesday, September 28, for residents needing to evacuate or seek shelter from Hurricane Ian. ID cards are not required to enter shelters.

Apopka High School, 8 a.m. (pet friendly)

Dr. Phillips High School, 9 a.m.

Oak Ridge High School, 9 a.m. (pet friendly)

Ocoee High School, 9 a.m.

Timber Creek High School, 9 a.m. (pet friendly)

Visit ocfl.net/shelters for important information on what to bring with you to a shelter. For Orange County residents requiring a Special Needs/Medical Shelter please dial 3-1-1 or 407-836-3111.

Utilities services updates

Solid waste collection: Until noon on Wednesday, September 28, Orange County Utilities will collect residential curbside garbage, yard waste and large items; recycling carts will not be collected. After that time, remove and safely store all materials until your next regularly scheduled collection day. There will be no collections on Thursday, September 29. Curbside service will resume when conditions are safe to do so; however, yard waste collection may be delayed.

Until noon on Wednesday, September 28, Orange County Utilities will collect residential curbside garbage, yard waste and large items; recycling carts will not be collected. After that time, remove and safely store all materials until your next regularly scheduled collection day. There will be no collections on Thursday, September 29. Curbside service will resume when conditions are safe to do so; however, yard waste collection may be delayed. Solid waste facilities: Due to Hurricane Ian, the Orange County Landfill and transfer stations will be closed to the public at noon on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 through Thursday, September 29, 2022. They will reopen when conditions are safe.

County closures