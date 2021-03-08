Orange County expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

Orange County has expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility at any of the county’s vaccination sites to include all educators and staff in schools and colleges, and licensed day care workers of any age; and sworn law enforcement officials and firefighters of any age.

As well, the Orange County Convention Center site is now open to the medically vulnerable for vaccination. However, they must be designated by a physician and bring the state required form which can be found at www.ocfl.net/vaccine.



The announcements were made at the county’s Monday, March 8, COVID-19 news conference, held at the Orange County Convention Center, which serves as a COVID-19 vaccination site.



The list of eligible groups for the COVID-19 vaccination has grown, as it already includes Florida residents and part-time residents age 65 years and older; long-term care facility residents and staff (any age); health care professionals with direct patient contact (any age); and people who are extremely medically vulnerable/high-risk (any age – must have required state form).



For more information, visit www.ocfl.net/vaccine.

