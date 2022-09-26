Orange County enacts tropical storm watch as Hurricane Ian looms

Orange County has put into effect a tropical storm watch as of 11 a.m. on Monday, September 26. The Orange County Office of Emergency Management continues to monitor Hurricane Ian’s path and its local impact.

The following are Orange County’s key takeaways on the Hurricane Ian update from the county’s Monday, September 26, press conference.

WEATHER UPDATE

Orange County Office of Emergency Management continues to monitor the shifting track of Hurricane Ian and its impact to Orange County. As of 11 a.m. this morning, a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Orange County. Heavy rainfall and winds estimated at 39-73 mph are expected for later this week. For more information visit the National Weather Services.

To prepare of storm conditions, Orange County Public Works has been working to mitigate the potential for flooding throughout the community by lowering the water levels in lake and other water bodies.

By Tuesday evening, residents are asked to make sure homes are prepared and yard debris is clear from homes. Additionally, residents should have essential supplies and an emergency preparedness plan for their family and pets. For more preparedness information, visit ocfl.net/storm or ready.gov.

Special-Needs Community Preparedness

Residents who require a special needs/medical shelter are urged to contact Orange County by dialing 3-1-1 or 407-836-3111 to ensure that they have the necessary access to resources and transportation before a storm arrives.

Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can start a chat online by visiting ocfl.net/311.

SANDBAGS AVAILABLE

To ensure that residents are prepared for the potential impact of a storm, Orange County has re-opened its free, self-serve sandbag program at five Parks and Recreation sites across the county.

*Barnett Park, 4801 W. Colonial Drive

*Bithlo Community Park, 18501 Washington Avenue

*Downey Park, 10107 Flowers Avenue

*Meadow Woods Park, 1751 Rhode Island Woods Circle

*West Orange Recreational Complex, 309 Southwest West Crown Point Road

Sites will operate during normal park hours. Individuals are reminded to bring their own shovels to fill sandbags. For more information visit ocfl.net/storm.