Orange County distributing sandbags ahead of hurricane

***From Orange County government***

Orange County Public Works is offering self-serve sandbags as Central Florida prepares for potential impacts from Tropical Depression 9, which is currently forecast to reach hurricane strength in the coming days.



Working in partnership with the Parks and Recreation Division, Public Works has identified five county park locations where sand piles have been delivered by the Roads and Drainage Division. Those locations are Barnett Park, Downey Park, Bithlo Community Park, West Orange Recreation and Meadow Woods Park. The sites will be open starting Saturday, September 24 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.



Each location will be provided with unfilled sandbags and several large sand piles. Citizens will need to bring their own shovel or spade for filling their sandbags.



Citizens will “check-in” at the park office, show a valid ID, with an Orange County address. They will be provided 10 unfilled sandbags and directed to the sand pile.



For individuals needing special assistance, contact 311 and detailed information will be provided on securing sandbags.



